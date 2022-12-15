BayoTech Partners with Ranken Technical College to Bring Low-Cost, Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production to Missouri

The Wentzville Hydrogen Hub Will Provide In-Demand Hydrogen and Prepare Technicians for Employment in the Hydrogen Sector

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, Inc. ("BayoTech"), an innovator in hydrogen solutions, in partnership with Ranken Technical College, announces the expansion of their hydrogen distribution network into the St. Louis, Missouri region. The BayoTech-owned BayoGaaS™ Hydrogen Hub will be located onsite at Ranken and will produce 350 tons per year of low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen for local users. The Hydrogen Hub will create 10 local clean energy full-time jobs.

Yesterday, BayoTech and Ranken hosted a groundbreaking event that invited members of the public, Ranken College leadership and students, elected leadership, and community leaders to ceremoniously break ground on the BayoGaaS™ Hydrogen Hub, which will further advance hydrogen production, consumption and training in the state of Missouri.

BayoTech and Ranken will collaborate on the development of programs to educate and certify skilled workers to support the growing hydrogen sector. The innovative curriculum will focus on; hydrogen production plant manufacturing, operations and maintenance, as well as, hydrogen dispensing, fueling and transportation; and advanced manufacturing of hydrogen technologies.

"BayoTech is proud to partner with an institution as forward-thinking as Ranken Technical College. Our investment will produce the low-carbon fuel needed to reduce local emissions while developing the next generation of energy workers," said Mo Vargas, BayoTech's Chief Executive Officer.

Hydrogen, produced by BayoTech's proven safe, reliable, and sustainable technology, will be available to serve local customers operating zero-emission fuel cell equipment or hydrogen-intensive industrial processes in and around Missouri. Hydrogen will be delivered via BayoTech's high-pressure gas transport trailers designed for higher gas utilization, learn more.

Ranken Technical College President Donald Pohl said, "Ranken Technical College is excited to partner with BayoTech to bring hydrogen technology to the Midwest region. This partnership is a great example of Ranken's continued efforts to bring education, community, and business partners together to meet the growing demand for skilled workers. Our planned hydrogen technician training program will equip students with the essential skills needed to contribute to the clean energy transition."

Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer said, "Bringing hydrogen production to Missouri is a great opportunity to boost our economy and create good local jobs. I'm also encouraged by BayoTech's partnership with Ranken Technical College to further develop our skilled work force. I'm looking forward to the positive impact this will have on our community for years to come."

Industrial gas suppliers, fleet operators, fuel cell equipment manufacturers, and community leaders interested in accessing clean hydrogen can learn more about BayoTech's hydrogen supply and distribution solutions by contacting BayoTech at info@bayotech.us.

About BayoTech

BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech sites hydrogen production close to demand and distributes it to nearby consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules and equipment. Learn more at www.bayotech.us

