THE PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION AND ZERO - THE END OF PROSTATE CANCER ANNOUNCE 2022 YOUNG INVESTIGATOR AWARD

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) and ZERO today announced the 2022 ZERO-PCF VAlor Young Investigator Award for innovative research into the causes of racial disparities in prostate cancer and potential strategies to reduce them.

The $225,000 ZERO-PCF VAlor Young Investigator Award was awarded to Jun Gong, MD, of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for his project entitled A Nationwide Study on Systemic Treatment Patterns in Black Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC).

"Racial disparities in prostate cancer remain a significant unsolved problem, with Black patients more than twice as likely to die from the disease than their white counterparts," says PCF President and CEO Charles J. Ryan, MD. "We believe Dr. Gong's work will shed important light on how differences in treatment impact patient outcomes which may support strategies that ultimately reduce racial disparities in prostate cancer."

"We can't end prostate cancer without eliminating the long-standing disparities in prostate cancer," says Jamie Bearse, ZERO's CEO and President. "Dr. Gong's work is critical to help get us get closer to everyone having a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive prostate cancer."

Some clinical trials have shown evidence that Black patients with mCRPC do as well or better than white patients; however, these studies have been limited by the small number of Black men enrolled in them. Dr. Gong, a urological oncologist at the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai is investigating treatment patterns and disparities by using data from more than 10 million Veterans to generate the largest known cohort of Black patients with mCRPC. The underlying causes of racial disparities in prostate cancer are multifactorial and complex but do include unequal access to health care. Dr. Gong and team will investigate how differences in treatment patterns and time to treatment initiation contribute to prostate cancer disparities, information that will help improve access to and timely initiation of standard and novel treatments for Black patients to reduce disparities.

PCF Young Investigator Awards are intended to identify a cohort of future research leaders who will keep the field of prostate cancer research vibrant with new ideas and offer career and project support for early career physicians and scientists who are committed to advancing the prostate cancer field. In 2022, 34 PCF Young Investigator Awards totaling $7.2 million were granted to the promising next generation of cancer researchers. Read more about the Class of 2022 PCF Young Investigator Awards here.

