KONZA National Network's Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) Application Accepted

TOPEKA, Kan., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONZA National Network announced today that their application to be a designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) is complete and has been accepted for review by the Sequoia Project as the Recognized Coordinating Entity for the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement.

KONZA is seeking Qualified Health Information Network designation to further broaden its ability to exchange and share critical healthcare information. For over 12 years, KONZA has been a trusted and strategic partner for providers, patients and health plans that need to share health data. If accepted, QHIN designation would allow KONZA to further extend this capability nationwide. (PRNewswire)

The 21st Century Cures Act called on the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology to create and/or support a Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). This creates a common set of technical and legal requirements to simplify and enable nationwide exchange of healthcare data. A central component of TEFCA is operationalizing Qualified Health Information Networks, or QHINs, to serve as central exchange partners in a network-of-networks approach.

KONZA is seeking QHIN designation to further broaden its ability to share critical healthcare information. For over 12 years, KONZA has been a trusted and strategic partner for providers, patients and health plans that need to share health data. If accepted, QHIN designation would allow KONZA to further extend this capability nationwide.

Laura McCrary, Ed.D., President and CEO of KONZA, noted, "The national interoperability of TEFCA will improve patient safety, alleviate provider burden, reduce healthcare costs and support improved quality of care for patients. KONZA is committed to these goals and a QHIN designation is key to achieving them."

The Sequoia Project, serving as the Recognized Coordinating Entity, is currently reviewing the KONZA application as part of Phase two of the QHIN onboarding. "We have and will continue to provide valuable input into the process, requirements and advancement of TEFCA," said Karla Mills, KONZA's Chief Operating Officer. "The process to become a designated QHIN is new to everyone. There is much to be learned and realized as we work through the onboarding process. We are proud to work closely with the Recognized Coordinating Entity and other early QHINs applicants to operationalize TEFCA," said Mills.





KONZA National Network supports health information exchanges (HIEs) in partnership with state medical societies, which includes more than 15 million unique patients and over 10,000 providers in 10 states (KS, MO, SC, TX, MS, GA, CT, NJ, LA, CA). Available to any organization in any state, KONZA connects to other HIEs and to the national eHealth Exchange, directly benefiting healthcare professionals and patients with KONZA's delivery of unequaled, streamlined intelligence.

