Avanta Hires Craig Glass as Director of Development in The Carolinas

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanta Residential announced today that Craig Glass has been hired as Director of Devleopment in The Carolinas.

In his role, Mr. Glass is responsible for expanding Avanta's footprint into The Carolinas by sourcing and developing Build-to-Rent communities throughout the region. His role includes the coordination of site selections, contract negotiations, overall relationship management, due diligence, and design.

Craig has over 35 years of experience working in all aspects of residential construction, serving in executive or ownership roles. His focus has primarily been on single-family and townhome communities. He has extensive knowledge and experience in construction, operations, land acquisition, entitlements, and development. Before working for Avanta, Craig co-founded a successful development company and started a consulting company assisting investors with evaluating and acquiring real estate portfolios.

"Craig has been in this industry for over 35 years — he knows it front to back. He will be instrumental in growing our footprint in the Southeastern United States. We are thrilled to have someone with such relevant experience on board," said Avanta President, Peter Spier.

About Avanta

Avanta, a national leader in the build-for-rent industry, was formed in 2020 to respond to the demand for lower-density rental housing. Avanta was created from the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company responsible for completing more than $8.5 billion in real estate development and over 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 50,000 of which are still owned and operated today. Avanta is committed to developing thoughtful, well-designed, amenity-rich homes for lease throughout the U.S. Avanta is active in Texas, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Colorado and is expanding its footprint. For more information, please visit www.avantaresidential.com.

