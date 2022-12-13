TickPick Announces Secondary-Market Ticketing Partnership with the LA Kings

The No-Fee Secondary Ticket Marketplace's First NHL Partnership to Provide Kings Fans with Exclusive Access to the "TickPick Party Row"

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TickPick, the New York-based no-fee secondary ticketing marketplace that is transforming the event ticketing industry, today announced a partnership with the LA Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL) making the company an official secondary ticketing marketplace partner of the franchise. This agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will enable Kings fans to seamlessly purchase tickets to all 2022-23 regular season home games on the secondary market without any buyer fees. The deal also marks TickPick's first time partnership with an NHL franchise.

"Our partnership with the Kings is a significant milestone in our company's history, partnering with our first NHL team," TickPick Co-CEO Brett Goldberg said. "The Kings have one of the most devoted fan bases in all of sports, and we're pleased to offer them the best tickets at the lowest possible prices to cheer on their team. We're looking forward to expanding our partnership in the new year and providing the same great benefits to more live event enthusiasts."

As part of the partnership, Crypto.com Arena's "DJ Row" in Section 308 will be branded the "TickPick Party Row" for all Kings home games, providing fans with an enhanced gameday experience and exclusive inventory only available on TickPick. Fans sitting in the "TickPick Party Row," which is located directly in front of the Kings' Official DJ, will also be displayed on an in-arena feature on the center-hung scoreboar

TickPick will also have on-ice signage during Kings local home broadcasts along with spotlights in the stadium's digitally enhanced dashers (DED), which are new this season across the NHL. In addition, several times throughout the season, TickPick will be featured on the Kings' home page of its official website and offer fans special promotions. TickPick will also power content across the Kings' social media platforms including the "Countdown to Puck Drop" and "Game Recap Series."

Since the company's inception in 2011, TickPick has saved its customers nearly $100 million on tickets to the hottest sports, concerts and other entertainment events across North America, while distinguishing itself from competitors through its value grading algorithm for every ticket listing and 360-degree seat technology, which shows prospective customers the exact view of a specific seat before purchasing. TickPick's BestPrice and BuyerTrust Guarantees also provide customers with the ultimate ticket-buying experience.

Founded in 2011, TickPick is reshaping the secondary event ticket marketplace with its no-fees approach. The company does not charge any fees for buyers, setting it apart from competitive firms that charge steep transaction fees. It also leverages its algorithms to look at the price/value ratio for tickets to offer value grading for buyers so they can get the optimal experience for their money.

TickPick has been named a Technology Fast 500 award winner multiple times, a Deloitte-sponsored award for the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. TickPick also landed on Inc. 5000's list and Crain's New York Business Fast 50 numerous times.

Co-CEO's Christopher O'Brien and Brett Goldberg who saw inefficiencies in the ticket marketplace decided to build a more transparent and cost-effective solution that led them to founding TickPick.

