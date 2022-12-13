These Six Top Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Providers Will Streamline HR Initiatives This Year, SoftwareReviews Users Say

These Six Top Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Providers Will Streamline HR Initiatives This Year, SoftwareReviews Users Say

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Human Capital Management - Enterprise (HCM) Data Quadrant, naming six providers as Gold Medalists.

These Six Top Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Providers Will Streamline HR Initiatives This Year, SoftwareReviews Users Say (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Human capital management (HCM) plays a prominent role as organizations continue to prioritize attracting, retaining, and engaging their workforce. To support such efforts, HCM software offers a combination of a number of necessary HR functions, such as storing employee data and managing payroll, recruitment processes, benefits administration, and more. An integrated HCM system can help effectively manage employees, provide streamlined access to HR services, support learning and development within the organization, and drive employee engagement.

To support organizations that are contemplating which HCM system to implement to retain talent and meet business needs, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers to consider. These selections are softwareproviders have based on insights from verified survey data collected from 1,112 end-user reviews and high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Human Capital Management Enterprise Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SoftwareReviews, a Division of Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews