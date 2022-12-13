Sungrow Forges a Contract with ENGIE to Supply 638 MWh Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System to Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, forged a contract with ENGIE to supply 638 MWh of its DC-coupled liquid cooled energy storage system (ESS) solution to Chile. As one of the largest of its kind in Latin America and one of the world's largest DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plants, the project will increase the reliability and flexibility of the Chilean National Electric System and provide maximum profitability for stakeholders.

Mathieu Ablard, Managing Director GBU Renewables de ENGIE Chile; Gonzalo Feito, director región Andina de Sungrow Power Supply; Rosaline Corinthien, CEO de ENGIE Chile; y César Sáenz, Latam Utility & ESS Manager de Sungrow Power Supply. (PRNewswire)

The project, called BESS Coya, will be located within the 181.25MWac Coya Solar PV Plant in the María Elena district of the Antofagasta Region. Construction is scheduled to begin in December 2022 and it is expected that 100% of the batteries will be commissioned by the first trimester of 2024.

The BESS Coya will store the renewable energy from the Coya solar plant and will allow this energy to be supplied for five hours every day, which translates into a delivery of 200 GWh on average per year. This will also allow around 100,000 homes to be supplied with clean energy. It will avoid emissions totalling 65,642 tonnes of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to removing around 22,000 internal combustion vehicles from circulation.

Chile has ambitious climate targets. 70% of the country's electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030. Solar-plus-storage solutions are becoming the long-term and sustainable trend in ensuring the reliability of the power grid. The Coya solar plant, which was fully energized on October 28, 2022, is a contributor to renewable energy proportion, which is equipped with Sungrow's inverter solutions.

DC-Coupled with the Coya solar plant, the BESS Coya will also be installed with 232 units of Sungrow liquid cooled ESS containers. The liquid cooled ESS solution cuts capital and operating expenses due to its pre-assembled and easy installation design as well as a more effective cell working environment which substantially decreases the capacity loss rate. Its new cluster controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually; thus, increasing the overall system performance. In addition, the DC-coupled design is streamlined and doesn't need an additional power conversion system (PCS) and a medium-voltage station, which is cost-saving for the project.

"ENGIE continues to advance in our decarbonization plan. The construction of the BESS Coya will allow us to deliver clean solar energy to the network during the night, increasing the flexibility of the dispatch of the Solar Plants to the National Electric System, making it more efficient and bringing more security," explained Rosaline Corinthien, CEO of ENGIE Chile.

"We are proud to partner with ENGIE to offer our advanced liquid-cooled energy storage system, the PowerTitan, which makes it easier for our customers to store energy in a more efficient and long-lasting way. We appreciate the continued trust of ENGIE to deliver the fourth Chilean project. As an early entrant in the Chilean solar and storage market, Sungrow offers competitive products and services backed by a dedicated local team including sales, technical support, and after-sale services," stated Ada Li, Head of Sungrow Latin America.

Sungrow drives technical innovations and continues introducing a competitive product portfolio. Its liquid cooled ESS solutions are embedded with high profitability and high safety, which are in high demand in the market. So far, Sungrow already signed gigawatt hours of orders with its liquid cooled ESS globally.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries. Last year, Sungrow shipped 3 GWh of ESS worldwide, ranging from islands and high altitude plateaus to ports and residential installations. www.sungrowpower.com.

