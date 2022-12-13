Settlement Administrator Simpluris Announces Proposed Settlement in Overstock Furniture & Mattress Store Class Action

If you acquired a mattress from any Overstock Furniture & Mattress store between June 18, 2017, and October 25, 2022, you may be entitled to a cash payment and a store rebate.

A federal court authorized this Notice. It is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement has been reached in the case of Dennis, et al. v. Good Deal Charlie, Inc., et al., case number 4:20-cv-00295, which alleges that Overstock, Southeastern Liquidators, LLC, Strategic Partner Holding LLC, and Cheap Sleep, L.L.C. engaged in improper and misleading labeling on "scratch and dent" mattresses sold at its stores.

(PRNewsfoto/Simpluris Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Am I covered by the class action lawsuit and the proposed settlement?

You are a member of the Class if you acquired a mattress from any Overstock store between June 18, 2017, and October 25, 2022.

What are the terms of the settlement?

Class members who timely submit an approved claim will receive a cash payment of $42.50 and a store rebate.

How can I get a payment?

Go to www.GoodDealCharlieSettlement.com to file a claim. The deadline to file a claim is March 13, 2023.

What are my other options?

If you are a member of the Class and do nothing, you will not receive a cash payment or store rebate and will still be bound by the terms of the Settlement Agreement. If you do not want to be bound by the terms of the Settlement Agreement, you may choose to opt out of the Class. In this case you will not receive a cash payment or store rebate. The deadline to file an opt-out form is January 27, 2023. If you are a Class member, you can object to any part of the Settlement if you do not think it is fair, reasonable, or adequate. The deadline to file an objection is January 27, 2023. For details on how to opt out or object, go to www.GoodDealCharlieSettlement.com.

Hearing on Final Approval.

On April 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma will hold a public hearing to determine whether the proposed settlement is fair, adequate, and reasonable, and should be approved. Class members who do not object to the settlement are not required to appear or take any other action. Class members who object to the settlement are also not required to appear or take any other action; however, those class members who want to be heard orally in opposition to the settlement, either personally or through counsel, must indicate their intention to appear at the hearing in their written objection along with other information as may be required in Paragraph 66 of the Settlement Agreement.

Questions?

Further information about the settlement, including a copy of the Settlement Agreement and certain class and court documents, is available on the settlement website, www.GoodDealCharlieSettlement.com. You may also contact the Settlement Administrator by calling (833) 200-8003, emailing info@GoodDealCharlieSettlement.com, or writing to Dennis v. Good Deal Charlie, Inc., P.O. Box 25397, Santa Ana, CA 92799.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT.

