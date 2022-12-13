Opera's GX browser for gamers crosses 20 million monthly active users and solidifies its role as a launchpad for Opera's broader gaming expansion

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera, the company behind the world's first gaming browser, announced today that Opera GX has surpassed 20 million monthly active users (MAU). This milestone highlights Opera GX's growing popularity among gamers and its successful and meaningful entry into gaming culture. With Opera GX, Gamemaker, and GX.games, Opera created a unique ecosystem that caters to the gaming community's needs and interests.

"Our focus on gaming - and specifically the Opera GX browser - is a key component in the continued strong growth and profitability of Opera," said Lin Song, Opera Co-CEO. "Our decision to pair our existing 320-plus million user base with products tailored to benefit specific segments has allowed us to successfully scale in high-ARPU markets and among attractive user groups."

Opera GX was first launched in 2019 with the goal of providing a unique browsing experience for gamers that solves their issues with resource-hungry browsers and provides them with a unique aesthetic that matches their tastes. But to become an embedded lifestyle choice for more than 20 million gamers, Opera GX had to offer more than just great utility - it had to really belong in the gaming ecosystem. That meant tapping into the spirit of gaming, which is channeled through the myriad of streamers and influencers that keep this culture alive. The browser has worked with more than 5,300 of them with more collaborations to come. In addition to its impressive user base growth, Opera GX has also seen strong engagement from its users who love it and engage with it in various ways: from its Discord server, which is one of the largest in the tech space, through its meme-centric Twitter account, to interacting with the browser at gaming conventions around the world. The average user spends approximately 8 hours each day with the browser open, indicating a high level of satisfaction and loyalty.

"We are thrilled to have passed the 20 million MAU milestone, and to have built an ecosystem loved by such a strong and dedicated community of gamers, with the vast majority being Gen Zers," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP of Browsers and Gaming at Opera. "Our current user base is as robust and engaged as when we started. The size of the opportunity is still massive: we are very excited about reaching more gamers in even more regions in the years to come - we're only getting started."

In the newest instance of successful collaborations at unprecedented scale for Opera, Opera GX partnered with TikTok in the #GamingforAll campaign centered around overcoming personal obstacles in gaming, which received more than 262 million views worldwide. Opera GX's activities also include "Hot Tab Hero", a TV-show format on the topic of gaming. Pilot episodes have been recorded in Poland, Germany, and Brazil, with new English-speaking formats to come.

Gaming has become a crucial part of Opera's DNA: the company has invested in it broadly, making Opera GX part of a wider ecosystem that allows people to not only browse the web, but also to mod and customize their gaming PCs, hold and manage gaming blockchain-based assets and to build and explore indie games. Beyond using Opera GX, people can create their own indie games for free via the company's multi-million downloaded GameMaker app. They can then easily publish those games to gx.games , for a growing audience of 20 million GX users to enjoy.

Opera's product line-up, tech capabilities, brand and reach have already proven an excellent platform for creating useful and entertaining products for passionate gamers globally. The company remains highly focused on seizing this opportunity in gaming over the years to come, and is planning a major push to further expand its reach in 2023.

