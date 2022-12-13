Everlight Solar Wins Best Company Culture Award 2022

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to receive the Best Company Culture Award of 2022. Everlight Solar is thrilled to receive this prestigious award. Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best – their own employees.

Comparably's Best Company Culture award is derived from employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com over a 12-month period. The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, large and small. Everlight Solar ranks 22 out of 100 for best company culture.

"Culture has been and always will be an important aspect of Everlight Solar," says Will Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar. "This is what makes us who we are."

This is the fourth award that Everlight Solar has received from Comparably. Learn more about the previous Comparably Awards and other Everlight Solar awards. Why Everlight Solar? See what makes Everlight an amazing company to work for.

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

