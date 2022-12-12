Serenus.AI will present a development of an AI-based personalized CDSS for the treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, at the 2022 annual ASH meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenus.AI will present its work for the development of an AI-based Personalized CDSS for the Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), at the 2022 annual ASH meeting.

The work is the result of a collaboration with J-C Health Care Ltd Israel with the aim to improve outcomes for patients living with CLL.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2022 about 20,160 new cases of CLL were diagnosed, with estimated deaths of 4,410 persons1.

With advanced machine learning technologies, the system shall allow medical professionals in the future to constantly be updated with the latest research in the field and improve patients' outcomes.

Prof. Elidan, Serenus.AI's chief medical officer says: "New treatments are continuedly being developed, and the new system will actively update professionals with best research and practices, at the point of care, while revealing treatment efficiencies".

The system does not intend to replace the traditional discretion of professionals but rather to empower them with all the necessary personalized information, improving prognosis and revealing treatment efficiencies to improve healthcare delivery overall.

About Serenus.AI

Serenus.AI is an innovative startup that developed a patented AI-based system for personalized medical treatment pathways. Among its team are top physicians from various medical fields and machine learning specialists. The company won prestigious global awards for its innovation.

