Food Logistics Names PLM TrustLink™ 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, PLM TrustLink™ has earned the Food Logistics 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers Award. PLM TrustLink™ is a comprehensive, cloud-based IoT management solution for automated, touchless, supply chain ecosystems.

PLM TrustLink™ captures key data elements (KDE) and critical tracking events (CTE) data at the item, case, batch and container level, or can extend along the entire supply to provide financial, operational and food safety benefits. Once the product is marked, it can be digitized with a unique birth certificate to be shared within the facility or along the supply chain in a permissioned platform to provide real-time inventory data and status of products to drive cost out of the business.

With this award, Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

This year's winners are investing in software and technology offerings that provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility, and offer end-to-end management.

"The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology and more," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These providers and their solutions are being implanted to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety or just simple automating of a process."

About PLM Fleet®

PLM TrustLink™ is a product of PLM Fleet d/b/a PLM Trailer Leasing ("PLM"). Headquartered in Newark, NJ with 32 locations across the USA, PLM Fleet® is owned by Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing which operate entities across the globe. PLM Fleet® is the largest nationwide company offering technology and financial solutions for the temperature sensitive supply chain. PLM's asset management and cloud-based data technology platform focus is on creating flexible and client-specific temperature-controlled solutions to reduce costs and drive productivity throughout the complete supply chain. Visit plmtrustlink.com to learn more.

