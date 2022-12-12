ALWAYS BEST CARE FRANCHISE OWNERS IN TEXAS EXPAND EL PASO TERRITORY

Husband-and-Wife Team Now Offering Award-Winning Senior Care Services Throughout the City

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.

Natives to the El Paso area, the husband-and-wife team became Always Best Care franchise owners to provide a quality in-home senior care option to local citizens. The Camachos have also developed a strong reputation in the community for their assisted living placement and skilled nursing services.

"Carlos and Karla have successfully combined compassion and dedication to helping others with their experience in business and provided a much-needed service to their local community," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Their passion for excellence in senior care has made a difference to the people they serve and the team of employees they have built. We look forward to seeing their next accomplishments as they expand Always Best Care's reach in El Paso."

The Camachos have made their Always Best Care business a family affair. Karla serves as the finance manager and Carlos's mother, Graciela, is the administrator. They have also grown their team to over 60 caregivers.

"We are honored by the continued trust El Paso families have put in us to look after them and their loved ones," said Carlos Camacho, Jr. "Each of our team members and staff are dedicated to providing quality senior services, and we are excited for the opportunity this growth affords us to make an even greater impact on our military veteran neighbors and others in need of care in our great city."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral service. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

For a care evaluation or additional information on services available through Always Best Care of El Paso, call (915) 250-0177 or visit www.alwaysbestcareWElPaso.com .

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com .

