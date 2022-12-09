S&P CORELOGIC CASE-SHILLER INDEX CONTINUED TO DECLINE IN SEPTEMBER

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for September 2022 show that home price gains declined across the United States. More than 27 years of history are available for the data series and can be accessed in full by going to https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/index-family/indicators/sp-corelogic-case-shiller/.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 10.6% annual gain in September, down from 12.9% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 9.7%, down from 12.1% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 10.4% year-over-year gain, down from 13.1% in the previous month.

Miami, Tampa, and Charlotte reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in September. Miami led the way with a 24.6% year-over-year price increase, followed by Tampa in second with a 23.8% increase, and Charlotte in third with a 17.8% increase. All 20 cities reported lower price increases in the year ending September 2022 versus the year ending August 2022.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

Before seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted a -1.0% month-over-month decrease in September, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites posted decreases of -1.4% and -1.5%, respectively.

After seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted a month-over-month decrease of -0.8%, and the 10-City and 20-City Composites both posted decreases of -1.2%.

In September, all 20 cities reported declines before and after seasonal adjustments.

ANALYSIS

"As has been the case for the past several months, our September 2022 report reflects short-term declines and medium-term deceleration in housing prices across the U.S.," says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI. "For example, the National Composite Index fell -1.0% in September, and now stands 10.6% above its year-ago level. We see comparable patterns in our 10- and 20-City Composites, which declined -1.4% and -1.5%, respectively, bringing their year-over-year gains down to 9.7% and 10.4%. For all three composites, year-over-year gains, while still well above their historical medians, peaked roughly six months ago and have decelerated since then.

"Despite considerable regional differences, all 20 cities in our September report reflect these trends of short-term decline and medium-term deceleration. Prices declined in every city in September, with a median change of -1.2%. Year-over-year price gains in all 20 cities were lower in September than they had been in August.

"The three best-performing cities in August repeated their performance in September. On a year-over-year basis, Miami (+24.6%) edged Tampa (+23.8%) for the top spot, with Charlotte (+17.8%) beating Atlanta (+17.1%) for third place. The Southeast (+20.8%) and South (+19.9%) were the strongest regions by far, with gains more than double those of the Northeast, Midwest, and West; the two worst-performing cities were San Francisco (+2.3%) and Seattle (+6.2%).

"As the Federal Reserve continues to move interest rates higher, mortgage financing continues to be more expensive and housing becomes less affordable. Given the continuing prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to weaken."

SUPPORTING DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak (%) Level From Trough (%) From Peak (%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4 % 300.41 124.2 % 62.7 % 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1 % 306.29 128.5 % 48.3 % 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3 % 317.35 116.7 % 40.2 %

Table 2 below summarizes the results for September 2022. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices could be revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



September 2022 September/August August/July 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 231.58 -0.8 % -0.4 % 17.1 % Boston 306.40 -1.6 % -1.2 % 8.8 % Charlotte 257.63 -1.1 % -0.4 % 17.8 % Chicago 186.87 -0.6 % -0.5 % 10.0 % Cleveland 174.62 -0.7 % -0.1 % 10.6 % Dallas 294.45 -2.1 % -1.9 % 16.3 % Denver 313.46 -2.0 % -2.3 % 9.3 % Detroit 170.66 -1.2 % -0.6 % 8.0 % Las Vegas 288.87 -2.4 % -1.3 % 12.9 % Los Angeles 397.73 -1.8 % -2.3 % 8.8 % Miami 404.68 -1.0 % -0.1 % 24.6 % Minneapolis 231.69 -1.0 % -1.0 % 6.5 % New York 272.84 -0.7 % -0.6 % 10.6 % Phoenix 328.35 -2.2 % -2.2 % 12.6 % Portland 327.36 -1.2 % -2.0 % 6.7 % San Diego 394.16 -2.1 % -2.8 % 9.5 % San Francisco 348.34 -2.9 % -4.3 % 2.3 % Seattle 367.37 -2.9 % -3.9 % 6.2 % Tampa 377.37 -0.9 % -0.4 % 23.8 % Washington 300.91 -0.9 % -1.5 % 6.5 % Composite-10 317.35 -1.4 % -1.6 % 9.7 % Composite-20 306.29 -1.5 % -1.6 % 10.4 % U.S. National 300.41 -1.0 % -1.1 % 10.6 % Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic

Data through September 2022

























Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.



September/August Change (%) August/July Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta -0.8 % -0.6 % -0.4 % -0.1 % Boston -1.6 % -1.5 % -1.2 % -0.9 % Charlotte -1.1 % -1.0 % -0.4 % -0.1 % Chicago -0.6 % -0.4 % -0.5 % -0.3 % Cleveland -0.7 % -0.3 % -0.1 % 0.0 % Dallas -2.1 % -1.7 % -1.9 % -1.7 % Denver -2.0 % -1.3 % -2.3 % -1.7 % Detroit -1.2 % -0.7 % -0.6 % -0.5 % Las Vegas -2.4 % -2.1 % -1.3 % -1.3 % Los Angeles -1.8 % -1.7 % -2.3 % -2.0 % Miami -1.0 % -0.9 % -0.1 % -0.1 % Minneapolis -1.0 % -0.6 % -1.0 % -0.6 % New York -0.7 % -0.9 % -0.6 % -0.3 % Phoenix -2.2 % -2.1 % -2.2 % -2.0 % Portland -1.2 % -0.9 % -2.0 % -1.7 % San Diego -2.1 % -1.6 % -2.8 % -2.4 % San Francisco -2.9 % -2.2 % -4.3 % -3.7 % Seattle -2.9 % -1.9 % -3.9 % -2.9 % Tampa -0.9 % -1.0 % -0.4 % -0.4 % Washington -0.9 % -0.3 % -1.5 % -1.3 % Composite-10 -1.4 % -1.2 % -1.6 % -1.3 % Composite-20 -1.5 % -1.2 % -1.6 % -1.3 % U.S. National -1.0 % -0.8 % -1.1 % -0.9 % Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic

Data through September 2022

























For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

