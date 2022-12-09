Major Cannabis Conference comes to the Blue Hall at Stockholm City Hall

The news site Cannabis i Fokus, by Otto News 2 Educate AB, will host Stockholm Medical Cannabis Conference 2023, to be held in the Nobel banquet hall the Blue Hall at Stockholm City Hall.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, 2023, Stockholm Medical Cannabis Conference 2023 will be held at the Blue Hall, Stockholm City Hall. The purpose is to inform and educate Swedish health professionals and decision makers about medical cannabis, and its potential to help Swedish and European patients suffering from chronic pain or other medical conditions.

After the success of SMCC 2022 (Stockholm Medical Cannabis Conference 2022) earlier this year, with world leading actors in medical cannabis and over 400 participants, this will be a good and natural follow-up on April 20, 2023.

It is expected that 1200 invited guests will attend the event.

The event program has not yet been finalized, but it is already clear that SMCC 2023 will gather many of the world's leading lecturers, professors, specialist physicians, and scientific journalists, who in recent years have published new and important findings in established scientific journals and media. They will present the latest research and real world results regarding scientific evidence and proven clinical procedures, all with a focus on medical cannabis.

All Swedish political parties and their members of parliament will be invited, including Sweden Democrat party leader Jimmie Åkesson.

"Today there is quite a mess surrounding event invitations for political parties. The cannabis issue is more important that party politics, so we have chosen to invite all political parties represented in the Swedish parliament, and welcome all politicians interested in the issue. I want to discuss cannabis with all politicians who are prepared to listen, because the level of knowledge among our elected representatives is far to low today. We believe in free speech, inclusive dialogue, democracy, and freedom of opinion, and we know that members of the Swedish parliament from all political parties need a deeper knowledge and understanding about medical cannabis," says Otto Larsson, editor in chief and CEO of Cannabis i Fokus.

About Otto News, Cannabis i Fokus, Stockholm Medical Cannabis Conference: It all started with plans to hold a "Cannabis in Focus" event at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm on April 20, 2020, which unfortunately had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. Instead a news channel called "Cannabis i Fokus" was started. Today it has 30,000 subscribers, around 10-15,000 monthly readers, and over 1.4 million views on YouTube. This makes Cannabis i Fokus the largest news site focusing on cannabis in northern Europe. On May 27 this year Sweden's first medical conference was organized. Cannabis i Fokus is owned and operated by the company Otto News 2 Education AB, which is also the owner of Stockholm Medical Cannabis Conference, SMCC 2022, and SMCC 2023.

