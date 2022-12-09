GPS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds The Gap Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased The Gap between November 24, 2021 and July 11, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, The Gap, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY, the Company's size-inclusivity campaign, which were adversely impacting Old Navy's margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company's statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were adversely affecting the Company's operations; and as a result (3) the Company's statements during the class period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

