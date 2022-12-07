VUZ Immersive Social App Wins the Tech Company of the Year 2022 Award

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VUZ, the leading immersive social app, that allows users to stream and experience a new level of immersive realism in XR and metaverse digital experiences, won the Tech Company of the Year Award during the Tech Entrepreneur Awards that took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Khaled Zaatarah, VUZ Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Being selected as the Tech Company of the Year is a big honor for us all and is the perfect way to end 2022, which we got awarded and secured $20 million in a Series B round in October. I would like to thank our team, all our partners, and everyone who believed in VUZ to stand where we are today."

The app has raised over $30 million since inception backed by investors such as e& Capital, Caruso Ventures, Dubai Future District Fund, SRMG, and many others. The immersive media platform will leverage its partners infrastructure to expand into countries globally.

VUZ, which was known previously as 360VUZ, bridges the gap between the physical and virtual worlds to offer the biggest premium immersive content library in the world with more than 20,000 hours of content covering entertainment, creators and sports segments, and XR, VR, and AR experiences from virtually anywhere in the world.

www.VUZ.com is a tech company founded in 2017 and one of the fastest growing immersive platforms in the world. So far, the company has attracted $30M in venture capital. VUZ has reached over 1 billion screen views and has offices in Dubai, Los Angeles, and Riyadh, and counts a team of more than 50 people with specialties in various types of innovation and product development expertise across multiple technology sectors. Won the startup of the year award and won as a finalist in the Webit Founders Games out of 3,500 tech scaleup tech companies including Time Draper as a jury member.

