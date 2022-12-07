Unisys to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Deb McCann , Chief Financial Officer of Unisys, will present at the Sidoti December Virtual Small Cap Conference at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time . Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Deb McCann , Chief Financial Officer of Unisys, will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings at the Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY .

The Sidoti presentation will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the Unisys Investor Relations website at https://www.unisys.com/investor-relations/.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

