Belk's Holiday Open House Will Help You Wrap Up Your Gift List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to give the best gifts to everyone on your list! Customers who want a little fun finding those perfect presents are invited to jingle and mingle at their local Belk stores on December 8 from 12-4 p.m. for the Holiday Open House.

This gifting event will include fun holiday activities, special promotions, gifts with purchases, and giveaways. Customers who strike a pose in front of the holiday-themed photo moment with Santa's friends will have a chance to win a $500 Belk gift card. To be entered in the gift card giveaway, customers simply share the photo on their social media using #BelkHolidayOpenHouse.

Five Belk locations will have the additional festivities of singing carolers, on-site calligraphers available to personalize ornaments customers purchase that day, as well as treats and drinks:

Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh , N.C.Haywood Mall, Greenville, S.C.

SouthPark Mall, Charlotte, N.C.

Columbiana Centre, Columbia, S.C.

The Summit, Birmingham, A.L.

Belk is the place for everything you need to sleigh this holiday season including toys, gifts for him and her, ornaments, home décor, bedding, dinnerware and bakeware.

