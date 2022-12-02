Eco Wave Power Announces Participation in Credit Suisse Tech Conference, and in a Fireside Chat with Jeffery Campbell, Alternative Energy Analyst from Alliance Global Partners

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ("Eco Wave Power") (Nasdaq: WAVE), a leading, publicly traded onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity, today announced that management will participate in the following investor events during December 2022.

Credit Suisse Climate Tech Conference, December 6, 2022 , Virtual: Ms. Inna Braverman , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will host virtual, one-on-one meetings with investors.

December 13, 2022 : Jeffrey Campbell , Managing Director, Alternative Energy and Energy Research at Alliance Global Partners, will interview Ms. Braverman at 11 a.m. ET . This event will take place via Zoom and can be accessed at AGP Fireside Chat,, Managing Director, Alternative Energy and Energy Research at Alliance Global Partners, will interview Ms. Braverman at. This event will take place via Zoom and can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ksKE1m_3QtmfTfIUi9MbNw

Investors interested in learning more about these conference events can contact FNK IR at wave@fnkir.com

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company is currently finalizing the construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology" and will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 327.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Read more about Eco Wave Power at www.ecowavepower.com. Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

inna@ecowavepower.com

+97235094017

Aharon Yehuda, CFO

aharon@ecowavepower.com

Investor contact:

Matt Chesler, FNK IR

+1 646 809 2183

wave@fnkir.com

