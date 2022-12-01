UCLA Anderson Creates Round 2 Application Process for Recently Laid-Off Workers

Streamlined process offers fee waivers, deadline extensions, fellowship consideration

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the thousands who have recently experienced job loss in tech and other industries, UCLA Anderson School of Management announces that it will offer fee waivers, deadline extensions and other considerations to those who would like to apply for an MBA.

Streamlined Round 2 application process offers fee waivers, deadline extensions and more to recently laid-off workers.

A special, streamlined application process will allow laid-off workers interested in pursuing an MBA the flexibility needed to consider the two-year degree, even as they navigate new employment opportunities, according to Gary Fraser, associate dean of Anderson's full-time MBA program.

"We believe now may be an ideal time for these talented individuals to get their MBA at UCLA Anderson and set themselves up for success in the next phase of their careers," Fraser said. "This includes an outstanding curriculum led by our world-renowned faculty, a unique co-curricular experience that is designed to develop tomorrow's leaders, and Anderson's top-rated, customized career support."

To help those affected by job loss get back on track as quickly as possible, Anderson is offering a streamlined application path, which includes:

Application fee waivers

Deadline extensions for test scores and recommendations

Automatic fellowship consideration, regardless of employment status

Application preparation support

Quick application process with just one essay question

To be eligible, individuals must submit documented proof of being recently laid off because of an organizational restructuring or downsizing (not for issues related to job performance). They must apply to UCLA Anderson's full-time MBA program by the Round 2 application deadline of January 4, 2023, with test scores and recommendations submitted by a special extended deadline of February 4, 2023.

Applicants admitted through this special process but who later gain new employment may be eligible to switch to Anderson's part-time fully employed MBA program, determined on a case-by-case basis.

UCLA Anderson invites those not personally affected by recent job loss to consider sharing this opportunity with their network of colleagues and friends who may be eligible. For Anderson alumni who have been affected, please connect with UCLA Anderson Alumni Career Services for customized career support.

Interested in applying to UCLA Anderson through this process? Please reach out to UCLA Anderson's MBA Admissions office with any questions.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Here, some 1,800 students annually are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

