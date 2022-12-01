THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE RITZ-CARLTON RESORTS OF NAPLES' STORIED HISTORY BEGINS: INTRODUCING THE RITZ-CARLTON NAPLES, TIBURÓN

New Name and Future Enhancements Announced for the Former Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples has been the forefront of luxury travel on Florida's Paradise Coast for two decades, and over that time has uniquely become a standout destination for luxury travelers. With a fresh name that encompasses a broader resort experience, The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón is committed to its future with resort enhancements to be unveiled over the next few years including a new restaurant concept and guestroom renovation.

The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón (PRNewswire)

"The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón has become more than a destination for golfers, and the investments being made towards the future of the resort exemplifies the commitment to our current and future loyal guests," said Jenny Piccione, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón. "This is just the beginning for the exciting future ahead for the resort, as we continue to introduce refreshed spaces and inventive guest experiences, coupled with our legendary service."

Drawing from the natural beauty of the Audubon sanctuary and preserves surrounding The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, the nationally acclaimed firm Parker Torres Designs will incorporate the natural aesthetic throughout the resort. Guestrooms and suites will become a harmonious haven with earthy tones complemented by opulent finishes, creating a dramatic yet tranquil setting when they are revealed in 2024. Upon arrival, guests will note essences of Florida's signature palm trees and florals are brought into the resort with the resort's new signature scent, Swaying Palms, evoking the luxury found in nature. Exterior changes are already underway, with the repainting of the facade to a soothing toasted cream hue, which will be complete in February 2023.

Expanding the culinary offerings at the resort for guests and locals, a new restaurant concept reflective of an American brasserie will debut in late 2023. Featuring a destination bar and seasonal menus created by Executive Chef Aldo Novoa Rodriguez, the all-day dining destination will have a variety of design moments to discover from morning to night. With floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of the surrounding golf courses and Audubon sanctuary, the new signature restaurant invites guests to experience the transition of the resort's natural environment from morning through night.

This latest chapter in the resort's transformation complements the recent unveiling of an enhanced poolside experience including new luxury cabanas and immersive water feature, The Reservoir, as well as Latin American-inspired restaurant Ría.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, and for updates on future enhancements, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/tiburon or call (239) 593-2000.

About The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

The Forbes Four Star, AAA Four Diamond Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón is renowned for its exceptional personalized service, inventive cuisine and luxurious accommodations, with panoramic views of the adjacent Greg Norman -designed Tiburón Golf Club. The 295-room Mediterranean-style resort, ranked as one of the top hotels in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure and U.S. New & World Report, will be unveiling newly renovated guest rooms and suites in 2024. Providing an unmatched culinary program, which takes guests on a gastronomic journey around the world, the resort features four unique dining destinations, including the Latin-American inspired Ría, alongside a new American brasserie concept set to debut in late 2023. For family's, the immersive water experience, The Reservoir, boasts a 600ft lazy river, dedicated family pools and luxury cabanas. The luxury resort is home to a pair of 36-hole signature Greg Norman golf courses at Tiburón, which host three major professional golf tournaments annually.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Bethesda, MD, part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 32 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

