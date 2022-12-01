Jackpocket Announces NHL Partnership With Dallas Stars As Official Digital Lottery Courier Partner

Deal includes multiple sweepstakes for the 2022–23 season, along with featured placement of Jackpocket on team's home scoreboard and in their fan newsletter

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the first third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and the NHL's Dallas Stars today announced a new partnership making Jackpocket the team's Official Digital Lottery Courier Partner. The deal, which starts in the 2022-23 hockey season and will then run for the next three years, is an exclusive arrangement with the NHL team located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

"We're thrilled to announce our latest major sports franchise partnership with the Dallas Stars, the only NHL team in Texas," said Jackpocket founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "As the team's Official Digital Lottery Courier, we're excited to start this new partnership and look forward to seeing our logo featured on the Stars scoreboard at Dallas' American Airlines Center."

New users can enter the promo code "STARS" at checkout to get their first lottery ticket for free. Additionally, Jackpocket will be running multiple sweepstakes throughout the hockey season with some major prizes for Stars fans, including once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as behind-the-scenes access, flights to away games, home game tickets, and more. The Stars will also offer VIP experiences to sweepstakes winners like exclusive pre-game penalty box visits, the opportunity to participate in the Stars First Look during intermission, autographed team gear, and special events like Casino Night.

"We are excited to launch this new partnership with Jackpocket and bring the excitement and convenience of its digital lottery courier app to our great fans," said Dallas Stars President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Alberts. "Jackpocket is going to be our trusted partner, and we could not be more excited about working together to elevate our game-day experiences for our most loyal fans."

Jackpocket ranked as the #1 free app in the entire App Store during July's historic Mega Millions run and was recently included in the top 10 during the historic Powerball drawing in November. Previously, Jackpocket has announced major sports franchise partnerships with teams like the New York Islanders , the New York Mets , and the Colorado Rockies .

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to order lottery tickets. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are an NHL team founded in 1993, previously known as the Minnesota North Stars. Based at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas, they play in the Central Division of the Western Conference and have won three conference titles and the Stanley Cup in 1999. They are the only NHL team in Texas.

