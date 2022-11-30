Richmond American Adds New Neighborhood to Popular Fontana Masterplan

Cascade at Highland Park opens for sales this weekend!

FONTANA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of a new neighborhood in the popular Highland Park masterplan in Fontana. Cascade at Highland Park offers an inspired array of two-story floor plans with the designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

The Gilbert is one of three Richmond American floor plans available at Cascade at Highland Park in Fontana, California. (PRNewswire)

Opening for sales this weekend

Prospective homebuyers and area agents who would like to learn more about Cascade at Highland Park are encouraged to stop by Richmond American's temporary sales center on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community will open for sales at that time.

About Cascade at Highland Park (RichmondAmerican.com/Cascade):

New two-story homes from the $500s

2-car alley-entry garages

Three versatile floor plans to choose from

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,860 to 2,060 sq. ft.

COMING SOON: Talise at Highland Park (RichmondAmerican.com/Talise):

Two-story detached cluster homes with shared open spaces

2-car front-entry garages

Four thoughtful floor plans to choose from

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,410 to 1,950 sq. ft.

The gated, master-planned community of Highland Park boasts a wealth of exciting amenities, including a community clubhouse, pool, dog park and picnic area. Residents will also appreciate close proximity to I-15 and easy access to nearby parks, trails, the Sierra Lakes Golf Club, the Auto Club Speedway and the SBD International Airport.

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Cascade at Highland Park will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

The temporary sales center for Cascade at Highland Park is located at 15049 Mansard Lane in Fontana. For more information, call 909.942.6780 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

