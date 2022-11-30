Local Restaurant The Simple Greek Raises $722 For No Kid Hungry To Help Provide Healthy Meals to Children

Better-for-You Restaurant in Midland, GA, Raises Highest Amount of Funds Across The Simple Greek Chain

MIDLAND, Ga, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new estimates, 1 in 8 kids in America could face hunger this year. To help eradicate childhood hunger, The Simple Greek partnered with No Kid Hungry to support the communities they serve across the nation. With the help of their guests, local entrepreneurs Daniel and Nickie Lopez raised $722 at their restaurant, which is the highest percentage of donations to their gross sales during the promotion across out of all The Simple Greek locations in the country. The $722 raised by The Simple Greek Midland can help provide 7,220 healthy meals for kids*.

"We were thrilled that The Simple Greek decided to partner with No Kid Hungry this year," said Daniel and Nickie Lopez, owners of The Simple Greek Midland. "Giving back to our community in such an impactful way is something important to us. We would not have been able to succeed in our fundraising efforts without the help of our guests and dedicated team, and we are so happy to help provide meals to kids and families in need."

The Simple Greek fundraising began nationally on September 7 and ran through November 1 at all locations restaurants across the country and offered guests various ways to support their No Kid Hungry fundraising efforts. As the first-place winner of the Donation Competition, The Simple Greek Midland will receive matching donations up to $2,500 from WOWorks, the parent company of The Simple Greek. The restaurant will also receive a visit from WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy and $500 to share among their staff.

"WOWorks is excited to have had the opportunity to partner with No Kid Hungry again this year, and remain committed to help end childhood hunger in America," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "The Simple Greek is proud to provide guests with a variety of fresh and nutritious ingredients on our menu to customize and enjoy. We have the honor again this year to raise money and awareness for the incredible work No Kid Hungry is doing to fight childhood hunger in our communities. I am proud of the hard work The Simple Greek team in Midland has contributed to our fundraising efforts and we are grateful for the participation of our guests."

*$1 can help provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About The Simple Greek:

The Simple Greek serves real Greek and Mediterranean food made with fresh and imported premium ingredients cooked using authentic family recipes. Founded in 2015, The Simple Greek was franchised in 2016 and currently has 19 locations in 12 states. Using a build-your-own concept in an open-kitchen format, The Simple Greek wants people to Eat Simple. Eat Fresh. Eat Greek! The Simple Greek is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Zoup! Eatery, Barberitos Southwestern Cantina and Grille, and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. For more information, visit www.thesimplegreek.com.

About WOWorks:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

