Vince Zosa Joins Stax as Managing Director in Boston

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in value creation, exit planning, and commercial due diligence for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks has announced the appointment of Vince Zosa to the role of Managing Director in Boston. Zosa joins Stax from Treacy & Company and brings more than 20 years of private equity and corporate advisory experience in driving profitable growth across a variety of industries.

"I look forward to amplifying and further developing Stax's model for revenue-led value creation," said Vince Sosa .

"With decades of advising private equity firms, portfolio companies, and publicly-traded entities at the top level, Vince's expertise perfectly aligns with Stax's client base, strategic vision, and data-driven insight," said Paul Edwards, Senior Managing Director, Stax. "His unique background will provide Stax with an accelerated approach to extend and expand our private equity relationships; especially around value creation and data analytics offerings within industrials, B2B services, and technology."

"I am greatly excited to join the Stax team. Stax is poised for tremendous growth as a leader in analytically driven, results-centered consulting both within the PE space and beyond," said Vince Zosa. "I have focused my work over the past decade helping private equity firms, their portfolio companies, and the Fortune 1000 reach sustained levels of higher, profitable growth and look forward to amplifying and further developing Stax's model for revenue-led value creation."

"As Stax continues to deepen our areas of expertise, Vince's strong sector experience coupled with his focus on client work on the entire private equity investment lifecycle will strengthen and enhance Stax's offerings at the portfolio company level," said Jayson Traxler, President, Stax. "Vince's addition to the leadership team is also part of Stax's growth strategy plan to hire senior talent which our equity sponsor Blue Point Capital Partners fully supports."

Prior to Stax, Zosa was a Partner at Treacy & Company and previously in project leader roles at Bain & Company and PRTM/PwC. At Treacy, Vince led the firm's Industrials practice and was responsible for the founding of a data analytics start-up within the firm's venture arm. He was also instrumental in developing leading IPs in the areas of accelerating market adoption for new innovations, including the digitalization of go-to-market capabilities and growth performance capability development. Zosa played a core role in the firm's efforts for driving value creation within private equity-owned portfolio companies. His experience beyond industrials includes financial services, high technology, and distribution where he led both strategy and operational transformation projects in his career.

Zosa graduated from the University of Virginia with a BS in Commerce and has an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Stax is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Visit www.stax.com to learn about exciting career opportunities and follow Stax on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

