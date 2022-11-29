Numinus Wellness Inc. Reports Q4 2022 and Annual Results

Q4 2022 revenues grew 643% year-over-year to $4.2 million

Q4 2022 gross margin grew to 31.5%, generated $1.3 million of gross profit

Completed acquisition of Novamind, positioning Numinus as a leading, integrated mental healthcare company providing psychedelic-assisted therapies

Ended quarter with cash position of $33.0 million

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended August 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022" and "Fiscal 2022").

"Fiscal 2022 was a pivotal year for Numinus, as we entered the US market with the transformational acquisition of Novamind, expanded our Ketamine-assisted Therapy offering across Canada, launched a formal practitioner training program, and unveiled a global rebranding of our company. Combined, these efforts have provided a solid platform for our continued, measured growth – with scalable infrastructure and systems, and a growing pipeline of practitioners choosing Numinus for their psychedelics-assisted therapy training," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO. "We also see exceptional opportunity from our new Cedar Clinical Research (CCR) division – which was acquired with Novamind. Through CCR, Numinus is forging trusted working relationships with many leading third-party drug developers, who may someday need clinical facilities to provide their patient protocols. With our strong wellness clinic network and a growing clinical research division, Numinus is one of the best positioned companies in the sector – supported by diversified revenue streams, growing brand awareness, and a recognized pathway to profitability."

Commenting on the quarter, Mr. Nyquvest continued: "Our fiscal fourth quarter was the first to demonstrate the real power of our larger, cross-border platform following the acquisition of Novamind on June 10, 2022 – and the impacts are evident in our performance. Compared to the previous quarter, fourth quarter revenues grew 464% to $4.2 million, gross margin improved by 710 basis points from 6.5% to 31.5%, and gross profit grew 628% to $1.3 million. We're excited about the momentum building across our business and the regulatory reform underway across the US and Canada, and will continue to evaluate complementary growth opportunities that will enhance our client experience and further support margin expansion."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues grew 643% year-over-year to $4.2 million in Q4 2022, due primarily to the acquisition of Novamind. Sequentially, revenues grew 464% from the prior quarter.

Gross margin grew to 31.5% during Q4 2022 compared to 6.5% in Q4 2021. Sequentially, gross margin grew 710 basis points from 24.4% in Q3 2022. The improvement in gross margin is due mostly to the completion of the Novamind acquisition between periods and the offering of higher-margin services.

Gross profit was $1.3 million in Q4 2022, a significant increase in compared to gross profit of $32,000 in Q4 2021, and a 628% increase compared to $0.2 million in the prior quarter.

Cash balance of $33.0 million as of August 31, 2022 . Cash outflows were larger than usual during the fourth quarter due to severance, contract terminations and banking costs related to the completion of the Novamind acquisition during the quarter.

Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues during fiscal 2022 were $6.5 million , a 329% increase from $1.5 million in fiscal 2021, due primarily to acquisitions completed during the year.

Gross margin during fiscal 2022 was 27.4%, compared to -5.4% in fiscal 2021.

Gross profit during fiscal 2022 was $1.8 million , a significant improvement compared to a gross loss of $82,000 in fiscal 2021.

Operational Highlights During and Subsequent to Q4 2022

Corporate Updates

On June 10, 2022 , following exemplary shareholder approval, Numinus completed the acquisition of Novamind Inc. – providing a strong US wellness clinic platform and a clinical research management division.

On June 10, 2022 , Numinus announced several executive appointments. Michael Tan was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer, Reid Robison was appointed Chief Clinical Officer, and Paul Thielking has been appointed Chief Science Officer.

On June 27, 2022 , Numinus introduced its new logo and brand identity to unify Numinus' presence across North America . The rebranding activities will be accomplished in phases and completed by the end of 2022.

As indicated on June 10, 2022 , following 2.5 years with Numinus, Dr. Evan Wood will no longer continue in his role as Chief Medical Officer of the Company, to enable him to continue with his tenured teaching and leadership university career. Dr. Wood remains an active supporter of Numinus and will continue working with the Company as a highly engaged advisor.



Numinus Wellness Clinic Network

Q4 2022 clinic network revenue was $3.7 million , representing a 404% sequential increase from $0.7 million in Q3 2022, and an 821% increase from $400,306 during the same period last year. The increase in clinic network revenues is primarily due to acquisitions completed during the year and the expansion of clinic services.

During Q4 2022, Numinus completed more than 17,000 client appointments (including one-on-one and group therapy sessions, neurology-related appointments, paid group programs, Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Ketamine/Spravato medicine appointments, representing a 202% increase in clinic appointments compared to more than 5,600 appointments in Q3 2022, mostly due to the acquisition of Novamind at the beginning of the quarter.

As of August 31, 2022 , Numinus had 13 wellness clinics offering services to clients (one in Vancouver , one in Toronto , three in Montreal , six in Utah and two in Arizona ). In addition, the Company had four dedicated research clinics where psychedelic studies are being conducted (two in Salt Lake City , one in Vancouver and one in Montreal ).

Following a strategy to identify operating efficiencies, Numinus consolidated two clinic locations in the Salt Lake City area, to reduce leasehold expenses while still retaining all medical staff, practitioners, and area clients. As a result of this activity, today Numinus has 12 wellness clinics across North America .

On June 23, 2022 , Numinus launched a pilot mental health program for corporate clients: Corporate Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy ("Corporate KAP"). This Utah -based program is aimed at helping businesses improve employee mental health by offering ketamine-assisted psychotherapy as a health benefit for eligible employees.

On September 13, 2022 , Numinus launched a new financing option for clinic patients in Canada . This new payment option will increase the accessibility of its traditional therapy and Ketamine-assisted therapy to a wider client population. Offered through iFinance, a third-party financing partner, Numinus' new financing option will allow Canadian clients to apply for financing with interest rates based on the applicant's credit history. Once approved, Numinus will provide the requested therapy services and collect full payment from iFinance following the completion of the treatment plan.

On September 19, 2022 , Numinus expanded its Ketamine-assisted Therapy offering to its Toronto location (The Neurology Centre of Toronto ), to provide KAT services to patients with neurologic conditions.

On October 28, 2022 , Numinus announced the launch of its Ketamine for Chronic and Serious Medical Illness Program. This new program will be introduced first in Numinus' clinics in Utah , British Columbia and Quebec . The Company intends to expand the program to other clinics in later months.

Numinus Clinical Research

Revenues from Cedar Clinical Research ("CCR") during Q4 2022 were $0.5 million . CCR revenue streams are generated through the management of third-party clinical trials that use CCR's two clinical research sites. The business division joined Numinus through the acquisition of Novamind in June 2022 .

On June 22, 2022 , Numinus Bioscience filed a patent application to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), an agency of the United Nations, for a rapid production process for Psilocybe and other fungi species containing psilocybin and other compounds. A provisional patent application for the process was submitted to the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 24, 2021 . With this additional filing, international patent protection would extend to all WIPO member states that have signed the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), including Australia , Germany , Netherlands , and the United Kingdom , where psychedelic research is currently active.

On October 5, 2022 , the Company announced that Numinus Bioscience has developed a psilocybin-containing tea bag for use in clinical research and, if appropriate regulatory approvals are granted, eventual treatment of clients in psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Other Items:

A non-cash impairment charge of $13.3 million and transaction costs of $1.9 million related to the acquisition of Novamind Inc. were incurred during the fourth quarter and are not considered to be recurring operating expenses. Excluding these expenses, adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter was $9.3 million , or $0.04 per share.

Q4 2022 Key Performance Metrics





For the quarter ended August 31:



2022 2021 % change Numinus Clinic Network revenues 3,685,476 400,306 820.7 % Numinus Clinical Research revenues 491,813 87,593 461.5 % Total Revenue $4,177,289 $487,899 756.2 % Cost of revenue (2,861,088) (577,573) 395.4 % Gross Profit (Loss) $1,316,201 $(89,674) n.m. Gross profit margin 31.5 % -18.4 % n.m. General and administrative expenses 7,980,020 3,761,454 112.2 % Share-based compensation 1,212,088 536,883 125.8 % Sales and marketing expenses 560,438 185,565 202.0 % Depreciation & Amortization 628,473 208,600 201.3 % Research and development expenses 573,232 359,714 59.4 % Write-off of assets 494,535 897,303 -44.9 % Impairment of goodwill 13,275,005 1,581,210 739.5 % Transaction costs 1,994,266 112,877 1666.8 % Loss before other items $(25,401,856) $(7,733,280) 228.5 % Other items 463,370 (121,124) n.m. Revaluation of contingent liability 222,403 (50,000) n.m. Loss from operations before taxes $(24,716,083) $(7,904,404) 212.7 % Deferred income tax recovery 34,000 -- n.m. Net Loss $(24,682,083) $(7,904,404) 212.3 % Other comprehensive income 64,248 -- n.m. Comprehensive Loss $(24,617,835) $(7,904,404) 211.4 % Loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.10) $(0.05) 105.5 % Average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 216,587,034 164,940,392 55.4 %







Loss excluding non-cash impairment and transaction costs $(9,348,564) $(6,210,317) 58.5 % Loss per share, basic and diluted, excluding non-cash impairment and transaction costs costs $(0.04) $(0.04) 0.0 %



Fiscal 2022 Key Performance Metrics





For the year ended August 31:



2022 2021 % change Numinus Clinic Network revenues 5,744,593 1,034,168 455.5 % Numinus Clinical Research revenues 749,481 479,502 56.3 % Total Revenue $6,494,074 $1,513,670 329.0 % Cost of revenue 4,717,304 1,595,208 195.7 % Gross Profit (Loss) $1,776,770 $(81,538) n.m. Gross profit margin 27.4 % -5.4 % n.m. General and administrative expenses 21,712,729 9,868,079 120.0 % Share-based compensation 3,454,867 1,821,508 86.0 % Sales and marketing expenses 2,192,325 2,223,676 -0.4 % Depreciation & Amortization 982,341 445,186 69.4 % Research and development expenses 1,885,037 1,401,194 34.5 % Write-off of assets 494,535 897,303 -44.9 % Impairment of goodwill 13,275,005 1,581,210 764.2 % Transaction costs 2,515,935 265,618 847.2 % Loss before other items $(46,512,774) $(18,585,312) 151.3 % Other items 100,766 (24,459) n.m. Revaluation of contingent liability (280,648) (50,000) 837.7 % Loss from operations before taxes $(44,915,886) $(18,773,945) 149.8 % Deferred income tax recovery 34,000 -- n.m. Net loss $(44,881,886) -- n.m. Other comprehensive income 64,248 -- n.m. Comprehensive Loss $(44,817,638) $(18,773,945) 141.6 % Loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.21) $(0.11) 9.1 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 216,587,034 164,940,392 55.4 %



Numinus' condensed consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended August 31, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis are available on Numinus' Investor Relations website at www.investors.numinus.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These documents were prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's fourth quarter and annual 2022 results conference call and webcast. On the call Numinus executives will review the Company's performance and recent initiatives, and answer questions from analysts.

To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

1 (888) 330-3632 (Toll-free North America )

1 (646) 960-0837 (International)

Please ask to participate in Numinus' Q4 and 2022 Results Call. To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. If prompted, please provide conference passcode 3547386.

A replay of the conference call can also be accessed after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time / 5:30 p.m. Pacific time on November 29, 2022, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 (using passcode 3547386). The replay will be available until December 13, 2022.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Neither Numinus Wellness Inc., nor any of its subsidiaries is a professional corporation licensed to practice health services. In jurisdictions where health services may only be provided by a corporation if that corporation holds a valid permit to do so, Numinus and its subsidiaries operate in a management services function to affiliated professional corporations, who provide health services to patients. Numinus and its subsidiaries do provide health services directly to patients in those jurisdictions where authorized to do so.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including the acquisition and renewal of federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses, and any inability to obtain all necessary government authorizations, licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or policy changes such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to fluctuations in public opinion, industry perception of integrative mental health, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy, delays or inefficiencies or any other reason; any other factor or development likely to hamper the growth of the market; the Company's limited operating and profitability track record; dependence on management; the Company's need for additional financing and the effects of financial market conditions and other factors on the availability of capital; competition, including that of more established and better funded competitors; the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the need to build and maintain alliances and partnerships, including with research and development companies, customers and suppliers. These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.