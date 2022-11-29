Get educated on concussions with a unique, free and comprehensive Concussion Care webinar and CME course from the nonprofit Concussion Alliance

Get educated on concussions with a unique, free and comprehensive Concussion Care webinar and CME course from the nonprofit Concussion Alliance

This course, available as one-credit-hour of Continuing Medical Education (CME) for physicians and a 45-minute webinar for non-physicians (other healthcare professionals, coaches, parents, educators, and advocates), focuses on a patient-centered approach to concussion care and speaks to this injury's significant mental health component

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concussion Alliance's course (and webinar for non-physicians) is the most comprehensive CME on concussions and is ideal for physicians needing to meet CME requirements for the end of the year. Its unique format combines perspectives from brain injury medicine physiatrist Elizabeth Sandel, MD , and persistent post-concussion symptom patient Conor Gormally . It provides critical information and insights for healthcare providers in primary care, emergency medicine, neurology, physiatry, sports medicine, and more.

The video-and-slide course offered by Med Learning Group, "A Patient-Centered Approach to Concussion Care for Emergency Medicine and Primary Care Physicians," contains up-to-date information on concussion research, best practices, specialty care referrals, and tools for evaluating and treating patients with acute and chronic symptoms, including a discussion of the prevalence of mental health disorders following a concussion.

Interspersed with Dr. Sandel's recommendations is the compelling story of Gormally, 25, who articulates the challenges of living with multiple concussions. Gormally discusses the physical, mental, and emotional impacts of a concussion and chronic symptoms–along with his struggles learning how to advocate for school accommodations and effective healthcare.

Coaches, athletic trainers, athletes, patients, and parents accessing the non-CME webinar will appreciate the clear explanations of the injury, best practices to promote recovery, and information about multidisciplinary care for persistent symptoms.

"This compelling AMA Category 1 free CME juxtaposes Dr. Elizabeth Sandel, an expert physiatrist in concussion care, with Conor Gormally, an articulate young man who shares his personal journey and perspectives on rehabilitation from concussion, including a critical perspective on mental health considerations post-injury. It's the closest thing to the 'live patient Grand Rounds experience' in the post-COVID space and keeps the pacing of the hour fresh."

Susan Klein, MD

Pediatric Neurologist

"After viewing the webinar, my understanding of concussion and its immediate and long-term symptoms was much clearer. As a rugby coach and referee, it's a great tool to educate myself and colleagues about the subject in accessible terms. The importance of aftercare, both physically and, more importantly, mentally and socially is now at the forefront of my priorities to player safety and development."

Graham Oliver

RFU coach level 1

Grassroots Rugby, UK

To learn more about the course: https://www.concussionalliance.org/cme .

About the course presenters:

Elizabeth Sandel, MD , has decades of experience providing care for people with brain injuries and other neurological disorders and is the author of Shaken Brain: The Science, Care, and Treatment of Concussion.

Conor Gormally is a Co-Founder of Concussion Alliance and serves as a Co-Executive Director and the Internship Program Director.

About Concussion Alliance:

ConcussionAlliance.org has the most comprehensive, evidence-based concussion resources for patients and advocates online. Our mission is to support concussion patients in their recovery with educational resources, provide up-to-date information for providers, educate the next generation of healthcare professionals and change the public perception of concussions to reflect the seriousness of the injury. Subscribe to our biweekly Concussion Update newsletter for thoughtful synopses of the latest concussion research and news, and follow us on Twitter (@ConcussionAlly).

Concussion Alliance is a nonprofit organization through the fiscal sponsorship of CascadiaNow.

Links: Continuing Medical Education (CME) course , webinar , additional info

Contact: Conor Gormally, cg@concussionalliance.org

