Frontage Central Labs is Awarded the Prestigious CAP Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Holdings Corporation ("Frontage"), a contract research organization ("CRO") providing integrated, science-driven research, analytical, and development services with a presence in both North America and China, announced today that Frontage Central Labs has been awarded accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) after a recent on-site inspection by CAP's Accreditation Programs.

CAP is the leading organization of board-certified pathologists, and its Laboratory Accreditation Program is recognized as the global leader in improving the quality of services using established performance standards. CAP Laboratory Accreditation helps us maintain the accuracy of test results, meet, and exceeds CLIA, FDA and OSHA standards, and manage rapidly evolving changes in laboratory medicine and technology.

"Frontage Central Labs is committed to the highest standard of quality, and we are proud to have received this accreditation," said Dr. Nan Zhang, the CLIA Laboratory director and VP of Global Central Lab Services. "This is a truly great achievement by the Frontage Central Labs team, which we have received in recognition of the high quality of our services and scientific expertise. As always, we remain dedicated to ensuring the highest standard of patient care and safety possible," said Dr. John Lin, EVP and Global Head, Bioanalytical and Biologics Services.

About Frontage

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) that provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late-phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment, and early-phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit www.frontagelab.com .

