Cisive Appoints Larry Neal as Chief Executive Officer

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisive ("Cisive" or the "Company") announced today that it has appointed Larry Neal to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Current Cisive CEO Jim Owens will support the company in an advisory capacity during the transition. Cisive was acquired by GTCR, a leading private equity firm, in 2021.

Mr. Neal has extensive experience leading transformational growth strategies across the data and technology industries. He recently served as the President and Co-Founder of GoExpedi, an online energy procurement services provider. Prior to founding GoExpedi, Mr. Neal spent nearly 20 years in senior leadership roles at S&P Global. Most recently he served as President of the commodity price reference agency, S&P Platts. In this role Mr. Neal drove impressive growth, nearly tripling the revenue of the business during his tenure. Through organic growth and M&A, he greatly expanded the analytics and workflow capabilities at S&P Platts, enhancing the company's customer value proposition and establishing its market leadership in commodity data and information. Prior to S&P Platts, he led significant performance improvements at both the S&P Equity Research and S&P Index Services businesses. He started his career at General Electric and IBM. Mr. Neal is currently an independent director at GTCR portfolio company Lexipol and he served on the boards of the firm's previous portfolio companies Optimal Blue and Callcredit.

"We are excited to welcome Larry to the Cisive team and for him to lead the company as it enters a new chapter of growth," said Aaron Cohen, Managing Director and Head of Financial Services & Technology at GTCR. "His wealth of knowledge in expanding technology platforms through digital and data analytics improvements makes him the ideal executive to lead the highly talented team at Cisive. GTCR has a longstanding relationship with Larry and we believe his deep experience in driving growth at technology and data companies will be invaluable to Cisive and its customers. We would also like to thank Jim for his leadership in setting the company up for future success."

"Cisive is a truly differentiated background screening provider, offering critical risk and compliance services to regulated industries," said Mr. Neal. "I was attracted to Cisive because of its unique capabilities, differentiated value proposition, and reputation for providing high-quality background screens and vertical-specific services. I believe there is an exciting opportunity to accelerate our technology investments and expand our offerings to further enhance the value we bring to our customers. I look forward to working with the entire Cisive team to help drive the business forward."

"I am incredibly proud of what we have built together at Cisive and appreciate all of the hard work from the entire team which has helped contribute to our success," said Mr. Owens. "I am confident that the business is in great hands with Larry and GTCR, and I look forward to continuing to support the leadership team through this transition."

Founded in 1977, Cisive is a leading background screening and data provider focused on providing high-value employee background screens and industry-specific data services to highly regulated, risk-sensitive industries. Cisive has long-term relationships with a diverse base of blue-chip enterprise clients across healthcare, financial services, transportation and other regulated industries. Since the investment by GTCR, Cisive has undertaken a growth plan focused on enhancing its existing platform through investments in sales & marketing capabilities and technology modernization.

About Cisive

Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address large enterprises' complex challenges and needs with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the sixth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2022 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities, and home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit www.cisive.com.

