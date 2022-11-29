Avail Medsystems to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail, the digital hub of the operating room enabling the medical technology (MedTech) and healthcare industries to connect regardless of location and work smarter to advance patient care, today announced that Daniel Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Avail, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

About Avail Medsystems

Avail enables the MedTech industry and healthcare providers to work together more often and more efficiently, harnessing expertise and technology in and out of the OR to accelerate the innovation, adoption, and reach of tools and techniques to improve patient care. Avail does this by placing a consistent, mobile, hardware platform with integrated software into operating rooms, audibly and visually connecting remote participants and serving as the hub for advanced digital capabilities including AI and machine learning, in a secure cloud-based digital telepresence network. Today, 50 MedTech organizations have contracted with Avail to rethink commercial models, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance the reach and timeliness of collaboration. Avail was founded in 2017 by MedTech veterans with a vision to leverage Silicon Valley technology expertise to evolve the industry and enable MedTech and healthcare to deliver the best care possible. Avail.io

Media Contacts

Michelle Stevens

mstevens@avail.io

435-503-1278

Ethan Metelenis

PRECISIONeffect

ethan.metelenis@precisionvh.com

917-882-9038

Investor Contact

Julie Seidel

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

julie.seidel@sternir.com

212-362-1200

