Arkose Labs Stretches Global Footprint into LATAM; Opens Costa Rica Office

Leading bot management and account security firm selects San Jose as first foray into LATAM market due to strong technology talent pool

SAN MATEO, Calif and SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in bot management and account security, today announced the opening of its office in San Jose, Costa Rica. The new location gives the company a strategic entry point from which it can service the broader LATAM market and customers globally.

"Arkose Labs is one of the very few Silicon Valley startups with a presence in Costa Rica ."

Arkose Labs founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk said, "I am delighted to share the news that our Costa Rica office is up and running. This office is a dedicated operations hub for our customer success, product, marketing and sales teams who, ultimately, focus daily on fortifying the online environments our customers create for their consumers. We're hiring. This is a unique opportunity to work alongside experienced cybersecurity pros at the most recognized global brands in the world."

Costa Rica is a natural choice to expand operations because of its proximity to the U.S. and the large pool of highly proficient professionals. The company expects to end 2022 with more than 30 employees in Costa Rica, focused on security operations, customer success, professional services, and business and technical operations.

"Costa Rica and I have a long-standing, personal connection," said Arkose Labs Chief Customer Officer Patrice Boffa , who led the development of this office. "About a decade ago, I helped a tech company scale its local presence here from an employee count of 5 to 350. This past experience proved significantly helpful in quickly building a presence for Arkose Labs in Costa Rica, as did the familiarity with the country, its culture, and the education system."

Arkose Labs Director of Customer Success Candy Rivera commented: "Arkose Labs is one of the very few Silicon Valley startups with a presence in Costa Rica, which makes joining the local team very attractive. The opportunity to use my experience and skill set to create a tangible impact in the way our organization operates and in the success of our customers, is a huge boost to my career and personal growth."

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Its AI-based platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. The company offers the world's first and only $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company ranked as the 106th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Fast500 list.

