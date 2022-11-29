Amherst Launches Annual "Day of Giving Back" Initiative

Amherst employees to support over 40 charities across the U.S. as part of inaugural event

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amherst Group, LLC ("Amherst"), a real estate investment, development and operating platform, is proud to announce the launch of the firm's inaugural "Day of Giving Back." Amherst's Day of Giving Back, taking place on Thursday, December 8, will provide full time employees formal time each year outside of dedicated Volunteer Time Off to participate in various volunteer activities in the local markets the firm has a presence in.

In its inaugural year, over 1,000 Amherst employees will be participating in the firmwide initiative, which is on track to support over 40 charities across 38 U.S. markets, with significant presence in Austin, the company's headquarters, New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte and Louisville. With 1 in 5 Americans reporting food insecurity in this year1, the firm's launch of Day of Giving Back is particularly focused on providing hunger relief across the nation. 65% of volunteer projects will be at local food banks, including but not limited to Central Texas Food Bank, CAMAL House Food Pantry, and Second Harvest Food Bank.

"As housing solutions providers, we intimately understand the importance of supporting and uplifting the communities we have a presence in. In recognition of this, we are reimagining our year-end holiday celebrations to ensure they reflect our ongoing commitment to service," said Sean Dobson, Chairman and CEO of Amherst. "I am extremely proud of the Amherst team for developing this important initiative and look forward to Amherst's Day of Giving Back becoming an annual tradition for Amherst employees to enjoy as we celebrate our hard work while giving back and building community."

Additional market participants will volunteer at homeless and community centers, participate in park cleanups, build hygiene kits for homeless veterans and a "winter kit" building activity through Cap City Kids, an Austin-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high impact services to students facing homelessness. Cap City Kids was co-founded in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina by Amherst's Sean Dobson and Joslyn Dobson, Board Member of The Amherst Group's Advisory Council.

1Urban Institute, September 2022

About The Amherst Group

The Amherst Group ("Amherst") is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and operating platform that aims to reimagine some of the most fragmented and inefficient pockets of U.S. real estate, including single-family residential (SFR), mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and commercial real estate (CRE). Fueled by proprietary technology, deep-rooted expertise and an agile, collaborative approach, Amherst is transforming a slow-to-evolve industry by creating innovative solutions that disrupt the real estate ecosystem from end to end and unlock long-term value for the investors, residents, and communities it serves.

Amherst has over 1,700 employees, $18.3 billion assets under management and has served over 225,000 residents across the U.S. As one of the largest operators of single-family assets in the U.S., Amherst currently manages 44,000+ homes across 32 markets (21 states). Through its debt business, Amherst1 pursues two distinct credit strategies in mortgage-backed securities and commercial real estate lending.

Please visit https://www.amherst.com/ for more information.

*As of September 30, 2022

1Managed through Amherst Capital Management

