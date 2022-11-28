REI Cooperative Action Fund celebrates first year with nearly $2 million in new investments in nonprofits

Donations from community, REI Co-op will support 34 organizations across the country

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The REI Cooperative Action Fund is announcing a new $1.98 million investment in 34 nonprofit organizations promoting justice, equity and belonging in the outdoors. This investment brings the Fund's total giving to over $3.4 million this year. The Fund officially launched in 2021 and has so far received over 200,000 donations from REI customers, members, and employees, as well as REI Co-op, corporate partners, and foundations.

"Thanks to the generosity of the co-op community, we've been able to scale our impact, providing even more support to organizations leading this important work in their communities," said Kristen Ragain, REI Cooperative Action Fund managing director. "Our approach centers trust, power sharing, and mutually accountable relationships with our partners. We look forward to continuing to accelerate the movement towards a more equitable, accessible, and inclusive outdoor culture."

The Fund provides unrestricted funding in support of a nationwide network of nonprofit partners across three specific areas: connecting people outside, creating space outside, and centering health outside. The Fund announces new investments each year in the spring and fall. Earlier this year, the Fund invested $1.5 million in 23 nonprofit organizations. This most recent grantee community includes:

The Fund is part of the co-op's broader effort to advance racial equity, diversity and inclusion within REI and broader society. To advance this effort, REI created the Cooperative Action initiative, which harnesses the collective strength and size of the co-op's 21.5 million members and more than 16,000 employees, empowering them to fight for a more sustainable and equitable future for the planet and the people on it. REI invites everyone to participate in Cooperative Action by donating to the Fund, voicing their support for legislation that impacts the outdoors through the Cooperative Action Network, and reducing their carbon footprint by purchasing and trading in used gear.

As an independent, 501(c)(3) organization, the Fund is led by its own board of directors with the support of a dedicated staff and compensated community advisors. REI Co-op continues to provide ongoing support for the Fund's operations and grantmaking. Anyone can participate in the Fund's mission from direct donations to recommending a grantee. To learn more about the Fund's impact, see the Fund's annual report.

About the REI Cooperative Action Fund

The REI Cooperative Action Fund is a 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2020 by REI Co-op to build a movement to promote justice, equity and belonging in the outdoors. The Fund aims to bring together millions of REI members, thousands of REI employees, and hundreds of nonprofit partners and community leaders to support organizations that are improving the well-being of all people through time outside. With ongoing support from REI Co-op, 100% of donations from the general public to the Fund go to the people and organizations leading this work in communities across the country.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 179 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

