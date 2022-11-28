MUSICAL STAGE PRODUCTION "PICKING THE STARS" DEBUTS IN CHINA, BASED ON WORLD'S MOST PLAYED MOBILE GAME, "HONOR OF KINGS"

Led by award-winning production company, Player 1 Live, "Picking the Stars" is the first original musical based on the "Honor of Kings" franchise.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The live musical stage production, "Picking the Stars" premiered in Xiamen, China, to a sold-out show and rave reviews. Based on the hit mobile esport game "Honor of Kings" by Tencent, "Picking the Stars" is co-produced and co-operated by Player 1 Live, a Puji Group affiliated stage production company, Poly Culture Group and Tencent. This is an original musical and the first based on the "Honor of Kings" franchise. Player 1 Live led a global ensemble of design, development, and production companies for this show.

"Honor of Kings" is the world's most-played mobile multiplayer online battle arena game with 100 million daily active users. "Picking the Stars" focuses on some of "Honor of Kings" main characters and follows, YAO, an immature teenage warrior, meeting other heroes as he ventures to save the "Honor of Kings" world and his journey to becoming one of the greatest legendary heroes.

Since its debut in Fall 2022, "Picking the Stars" has grown into a cultural phenomenon with additional city tours and sold-out shows. Audience reviews and social media buzz around the show has gained momentum across both digital and mainstream platforms.

"Picking the Stars" is an international collaboration with production and creative teams from China and abroad. The director, Martino Müller, has previously directed "Peter Pan" for Music Hall productions, and choreographed "Notre-Dame de Paris," which premiered at the Parisian Palais des Congres. He also choreographed the new permanent show "Zaia" for the Venetian Macau Resort Hotel. The stage and lighting for "Picking the Stars" were designed by Eric Soyer who has won the Golden Lion, the Moliere Award, and other notable awards for his stage and lighting design in such work as "Wild Duck", "Trembling" and "Cinderella."

"Nearly 65% of 'Picking the Stars' Chinese audience are first-time theater goers and is getting the credit for introducing a new medium of live entertainment for audiences 12 to 18. This was truly a global effort and blend of cultures and know-how to transform this amazing IP that everyone loves and engages with on a daily basis, into a new media with elements of modern dance, music, and a storyline that extends from the game to the live stage. This is a love letter for the fans.," says Laura Zhang from Player 1 Live.

After "Picking the Stars" performances in Nanjing, the show will tour more than 20 cities across China with around 200 shows in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Changsha. The show will be touring extensively across more cities across China through Poly Culture Group.

