Medicom Helps Source Anonymized Clinical Information for OSIC Data Repository to Further Advance Research and Treatment for Interstitial Lung Diseases

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicom Technologies, Inc. ( Medicom ), creator of the first Federated Health Information Network, is partnering with the Open Source Imaging Consortium (OSIC) to further expand access to anonymized clinical data.

Medicom is helping OSIC continue to add anonymized, comprehensive data sets to its repository.

The two organizations recognize the value of data in strengthening and further advancing patient care, especially in the accuracy of image-based diagnostics, prognosis and prediction of response to therapy. Based upon the building blocks of Medicom ImageX , Medicom deepMed helps source anonymized clinical information for OSIC and many other life science organizations.

OSIC – a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit cooperative effort between academia, industry and patient advocacy groups – was created to enable rapid, open-source advances in the detection and diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), through the use of digital imaging and machine learning. The OSIC Data Repository , launched in 2021, is the world's largest and most diverse ILD database, with a commitment to date of more than 16,000 anonymized HRCT scans with accompanying clinical data that is both multi-ethnic and multi-center. Medicom is helping OSIC continue to add anonymized, comprehensive data sets to its repository.

In 2023, OSIC and Medicom plan to expand their commitment to research, machine learning, and AI initiatives that will benefit, above all, patients facing ILDs as well as other rare or cancerous diseases. For both, the upcoming year also holds a particular focus on expanding access to care for the Veteran Care Community, with OSIC striving to "help healthcare professionals build algorithms that will find answers and change lives."

Medicom securely delivers large data sets with the capacity to automate de-identification of images, even when there is burned-in PHI. For AI, machine learning and research, these capabilities aid in identifying complex patterns within large datasets and mapping those patterns to simple classifications which may have been otherwise unidentifiable. Because of its access to the national network of diverse data and secure automation, Medicom deepMed is an important contributor to the OSIC Data Repository.

Historically, the healthcare industry has deliberately avoided data sharing for complicated reasons, including compliance issues, data privacy protections, and organizational politics. On the motivation behind the OSIC Data Repository, Elizabeth Estes, OSIC Executive Director, says, "We have to solve the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis problem first, and I don't want to lose sight of that. But I think we do have a societal obligation to fix this ecosystem that has allowed this to go on for so long." OSIC's advocacy and influence on a cultural shift in healthcare may bring greater understanding and eventually cures to diseases that have impacted thousands of lives across the United States.

Michael Rosenberg, Medicom's CEO and co-founder shared that, "Medicom's partnership with OSIC has advanced our shared goal: improve access to imaging data needed in the fight against rare diseases. Building context rich imaging datasets presents several technical challenges; at the same time, access to this type of data is increasing in importance, as researchers begin to rely on imaging biomarkers. Our partnership with OSIC has helped us put these important datasets into the hands of researchers and clinicians committed to fighting rare diseases at a faster pace than traditional commercial data curation efforts. We look forward to continuing our partnership with OSIC by leveraging our Health Network and RWD marketplace in support of their mission."

Medicom is a healthtech company dedicated to accelerating access to clinically relevant data for healthcare delivery and advanced research. Medicom enables providers, patients, and research organizations to search and share data across disparate ecosystems through a decentralized health information network. Data and insights from the Medicom Network help clinicians and researchers advance patient care and aid in the development of new therapies.

