The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Presence at ASH Showcases Progress to Advance Cures and Care for Blood Cancer Patients

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 64th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting (December 10-13), The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) will be presenting new research, leading sessions on the latest innovations in blood cancer treatment and equitable access to care, and proudly supporting hundreds of LLS-funded researchers who will share their findings. In addition, there will be 20 presentations from current and former LLS Therapy Acceleration Program® (TAP) partners and more than 20 presentations highlighting clinical data for three TAP-supported FDA approved therapies.

"LLS support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment, which drives us to redouble our efforts for what comes next," said Gwen Nichols, M.D., LLS Chief Medical Officer. "Our relentless commitment – from accelerating cures for our youngest blood cancer patients – to filling an unmet need for newly diagnosed adult patients, is on full display with our presence at ASH."

Top highlights from LLS-funded research at ASH include advances and insights in understanding and treating blood cancers across LLS convened master clinical trials, COVID-19 research from The LLS National Patient Registry (a project of the Michael J. Garil data collective), and more. Additionally, at the Inaugural LLS Research Awards & Networking Event, we will be recognizing esteemed, long-time members of the LLS scientific community as well as young innovators who will change the face of blood cancer research for decades to come.

SYMPOSIUM: THE FUTURE DIRECTION OF BLOOD CANCER RESEARCH

LLS supports the entire spectrum of research – from the lab to the patient – and was among the first to recognize the potential of immunotherapy approaches to fight cancer as evidenced by being one of the earliest funders of CAR-T research. At ASH, LLS will convene a panel of world-renowned researchers to discuss new approaches and modalities representing the future of blood cancer treatment:

Navigating the Frontier of Hematological Malignancy Therapies: Experts from the National Cancer Institute, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will discuss approaches beyond classic CAR T-cells, bispecific antibodies, and progress in pediatric AML, among other groundbreaking topics. Experts from the National Cancer Institute, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will discuss approaches beyond classic CAR T-cells, bispecific antibodies, and progress in pediatric AML, among other groundbreaking topics.

BEAT AML: BRINGING PRECISION MEDICINE TO ADULT PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LEUKEMIA

Six years after its launch, LLS continues to deliver on its promise to "Beat AML" through the groundbreaking Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial, the first collaborative precision medicine clinical trial in blood cancer. Among the data being presented at ASH are patient-reported quality of life outcomes and how they correlate to disease response on targeted therapies as well as long-term follow up data on an oral medication that shifts AML treatment from a difficult-to-tolerate hospital-based chemotherapy regimen to outpatient treatment:

THE NATIONAL PATIENT REGISTRY: DRIVING FORWARD COVID-19 RESEARCH

Since February 2021, LLS has been conducting and reporting on research about the impact of COVID-19 on blood cancer patients. The National Patient Registry produced the largest data set on vaccine safety and efficacy across all major blood cancer and treatment types. New research on breakthrough infection rates after vaccination will be presented at ASH. The presentations are:

INVESTING IN SOLUTIONS TO ADVANCE HEALTH EQUITY

LLS is committed to ensuring all blood cancer patients have access to clinical trials and the same high-quality treatments. Join us as we discuss ways in which we will drive this vision forward at the following panels:

Title Topic Date/Time Location Elevating Equity in Caring for Patients with Hematologic Malignancies In collaboration with Medscape Oncology, this live symposium will increase awareness of health disparities for clinicians treating patients with hematologic malignancies from diverse backgrounds and provide strategies for overcoming barriers to equitable care. Friday, December 9, 2022, 11:30 AM -1:00 PM CT Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Celestin EFGH – Level 3 BMS Global Hematology Patient Advocacy Forum: Health Equity Louis J. DeGennaro, PhD, LLS, President & CEO, will be engaging in a conversation around health equity and best practices for hematology patients and caregivers with BMS' Patient Advocacy Team and other leaders in this space. Friday, December 9, 2022, 2:00-5:30 PM CT New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts Hotel

LLS PedAL: TRANSFORMING TREATMENT AND CARE FOR CHILDREN WITH BLOOD CANCER

Leveraging our expertise in convening master clinical trials, LLS developed the Pediatric Acute Leukemia (PedAL) Master Clinical Trial to expedite the development of new targeted treatments for hard-to-treat childhood leukemias and replace one-size-fits-all chemotherapy with therapies tailored to each child's unique tumor biology. An overview of the study design from the first sub-trial under PedAL will be featured at ASH:

Title Date/Time Location #1459 ITCC-101/APAL2020D: A Randomized Phase 3 Trial of Fludarabine /Cytarabine/Gemtuzumab Ozogamycin with or without Venetoclax in Children with Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Saturday, December 10, 2022, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM CT Hall D (Ernest N. Morial Convention Center)

