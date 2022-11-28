Heartland Votes

InventHelp Inventors Develop New Condiment Sauce to Enhance Flavor (RKH 392)

Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a new sauce to spice up bland cuisine," said one of two inventors, from Hampton, Va., "so we invented the SEA SAUCE. Our formula eliminates the need to make a condiment sauce from scratch and it could contribute to better tasting food."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides a delicious condiment sauce for a variety of food items. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional condiments and sauces. As a result, it enhances flavor and taste and it can be enjoyed with hamburgers, chicken strips, French fries, etc. The invention features a versatile and satisfying formula that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, fast-food establishments, etc. Additionally, it can be produced in various serving sizes and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-392, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-new-condiment-sauce-to-enhance-flavor-rkh-392-301682810.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.