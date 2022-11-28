InventHelp Inventor Develops Perfect Snowman Mold (RKH 417)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a quick and easy mold for building the perfect snowman," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the PERFECT SNOWMAN. My design ensures that a snowman has a uniform and attractive appearance, even when using loose powdery snow or heavy wet snow."

The invention provides an effective way to build a snowman. In doing so, it eliminates the need to roll and form large snowballs. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could provide added fun and entertainment. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

