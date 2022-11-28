HORWIN presents a unique high-performance e-motorcycle with a top speed of 200 km/h at EICMA 2022

MILAN, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric two-wheeler manufacturer HORWIN makes the two-wheeler world sit up and take notice with its latest generation of high-performance motorcycles. The HORWIN Senmenti series starts with the first model SENMENTI 0 with new batteries, motors, bodies, assistance and safety systems as well as sophisticated designs. The new technology is presented at the international two-wheeler trade fair EICMA from November 8th to 13th, 2022 in Milan (Italy).

The SENMENTI 0 achieves a top speed of 200 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. The maximum range is an impressive 300 km at an average speed of 88 km/h. While the battery charge level drops, there is no drop in performance and driving pleasure is fully maintained. A range extender is also available for even more range. Thanks to the Super Charger function, the vehicle can charge its battery from 0 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes at any e-car rapid charging station (400 V). Incidentally, the battery can also supply electricity – for example to camping equipment or other electric vehicles.

"SENMENTI derives from the Chinese pronunciation of the word for 'organism'," explains Wendsor Zhou Wei, CEO and founder of HORWIN. He thus refers to the built-in intelligent electronics that are learning. For example, the SENMENTI 0 automatically adapts to the driving style of its owner and increases energy efficiency.

"More than 30 sensors and cameras on the vehicle collect information in real time and thus increase safety," says Wendsor Zhou. Among other things, the SENMENTI 0 is equipped with an ABS braking system, an anti-slip system, tire pressure sensors and a collision warning system. Mountain, starting and reversing assistance, rear air suspension, different driving modes, Keyless Go, an intelligent camera for automatic photo taking and heated seats and grips increase driving comfort.

With its light and stable vehicle frame and its elegant design, the SENMENTI 0 offers reduced air resistance. It is ideally suited for both city and cross-country trips. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in mid-2023.

The SENMENTI X concept e-motorcycle is also presented at the EICMA. A dedicated self-balancing function is being developed for this purpose in order to keep the vehicle in balance when stationary and when riding, and to further improve riding safety.

