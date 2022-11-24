Local Business Annual Charity Turkey Fry Raises More Than $10,000 for World Central Kitchen

Learning Without Tears has Hosted Company Charity Event Since 1999

CABIN JOHN, Md., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland-headquartered Learning Without Tears, a leading early childhood education company, is hosting its annual Pre-Thanksgiving Charity Turkey Fry on September 23rd, where it will announce a company donation of $10,400 to World Central Kitchen, to support the organization's hunger relief efforts and its mission to use the power of food to heal communities.

"Small boosts given to those in need can have a profound impact on their resilience and power to move ahead," explained Eric Olsen, Chairman of Learning Without Tears. "This simple hope propels World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés and the organization's work, and it is what drove my mom Jan Olsen as she built Learning Without Tears more than 40 years ago."

"José Andrés has a magnetism for inspiring people. Chefs, restaurant workers, companies and even those in need themselves find purpose in volunteering to prepare meals for others. It takes a wide network of people with shared beliefs to have such a large impact. The success that Learning Without Tears has with children comes from the army of teachers, special educators, occupational therapists and parents working every day in person and online to help children become successful learners," Olsen continued.

Since 1999, Learning Without Tears has held its Annual Charity Turkey Fry, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars and providing support to a host of inspiring non-profit organizations. Learning Without Tears committed to good corporate citizenship. Throughout the year, the company gives funds to each department and allows employees to determine donation recipients. Both the company and individual employees donate time and resources to a host of non-profits in the Metro DC area and beyond.

"Everyone at Learning Without Tears looks forward to the Turkey Fry Wednesday, and it has become a treasured annual tradition that grows every year. The day before Thanksgiving is dedicated to our employees and their families. We have music, food, activities, and all work together to raise money for charity. This is a mission-based company - we focus on creating education programs that help teachers educate the youngest learners – and we support non-profits that have a similar commitment to a mission-based vision," Olsen concluded.

This is the 4th year that Learning Without Tears has supported World Central Kitchen.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears is a leading early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding and cursive. The elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world. Learning Without Tears professional development programs deliver early education expertise to thousands of teachers, tutors, and occupational therapists in the US and across the globe. For more information, please see www.lwtears.com.

