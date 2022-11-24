Faster, Smoother Keyless Entry With ULTRALOQ Latch 5 - The World's First Smart Lever Lock With Integrated WiFi

UNION CITY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep home, workplace and important venues safe with the world's first-ever smart lever lock with built-in WiFi, brought to all by ULTRALOQ, a trusted U-tec brand for smart home security devices.

The new ULTRALOQ Latch 5 series builds on ULTRALOQ's successful and user-friendly tech behind the popular keyless ULTRALOQ Lever smart lock. Available in two models (Fingerprint or NFC), the regular retail price of the Fingerprint and NFC editions are US$249 and US$209 respectively. However, ULTRALOQ Latch 5 series will be available to early bird pre-order customers before December 1st, 2022. The price of the Fingerprint and NFC editions are US$211.65 and US$177.65 respectively.

The World’s First Smart Lever Lock With Integrated WiFi (PRNewswire)

With improvements to the smart lever lock design based on user feedback and internal R&D, installation is now faster and easier with the ULTRALOQ Latch 5 – especially with the built-in WiFi functionality, which removes the need for a WiFi adaptor or bridging device. Enhancements to the device's WiFi technology allows it to sync instantly with the U-tec app, offering improved connectivity as well as faster and more stable remote access.

ULTRALOQ Latch 5 NFC (PRNewswire)

The ULTRALOQ Latch 5 series supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT. It is also compatible with Android and Apple smartphones as well as the Apple Watch through the U-tec app.

The ULTRALOQ Latch 5's Fingerprint edition also upgrades existing ULTRALOQ fingerprint technology using an optical sensor to the newer, faster, and more secure capacitive sensor technology. Each registered user to the device can store unique fingerprints. With the NFC edition, users can open doors touch-free with the wave of a key fob or an NFC-enabled smartphone.

The ULTRALOQ Latch 5 series is a versatile choice that is suitable for a diverse range of outdoor, indoor, home or public scenarios – from patios and entryways to business environments such as offices, conference rooms, and function rooms.

On both the Fingerprint and NFC models, temporary access can be granted to short-term guests – such as visitors, babysitters, delivery personnel, or even house/apartment rental tenants such as Airbnb guests – who only need to use the entry point for a short period of time.

ULTRALOQ is deeply thankful for the support from its loyal customers over the years and credits them for elevating the smart lever lock to high standards that meet consumer expectations. To celebrate the launch of the ULTRALOQ Latch 5 series, 200 of ULTRALOQ's very first batch of crowdfunders have been gifted the new smart lever lock to thank them for their support.

Clark Ruan, VP of U-tec, ULTRALOQ's parent company, said, "The ULTRALOQ Latch 5 series is not only the world's first-ever smart lever lock with integrated WiFi but also the first lever lock in the market that supports both personal and business scenarios. We hope for the ULTRALOQ Latch 5 series to become the new standard for smart lever locks."

About U-tec

Located in Union City, California, U-tec invents and manufactures the ULTRALOQ Whole-Home smart lock system that delivers an exceptional access experience with ultimate flexibility, security and convenience. U-tec is setting a new standard for smart home security with its best-in-class design and advanced technologies. Every day, U-tec helps keep more than 1 million North American customers and their assets safe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-tec