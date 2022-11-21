PORTAGE POINT LAUNCHES TRANSACTION ADVISORY SERVICES PRACTICE

Industry Veterans Travis Pittman and Sandy Ryan to Lead New Practice

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC ("Portage Point"), a leading business advisory, interim management and financial services firm, today announced the launch of a Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) practice. The TAS practice will be led by industry veterans Travis Pittman and Sandy Ryan who will be responsible for the growth and development of the new practice from offices in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York.

Portage Point Partners (PRNewsfoto/Portage Point Partners) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Pittman brings 25 years of transaction experience, having most recently served as Managing Director and co-founder of Houlihan Lokey's Transaction Advisory Services practice. While at Houlihan Lokey, Travis was responsible for service innovation, client development and market strategy. Mr. Ryan brings 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisition advisory and due diligence, including a decade with Houlihan Lokey where he led the Business Services TAS practice. Together, they will build a leading TAS franchise within the broader Portage Point business advisory platform designed to serve the unique requirements of sponsors and lenders in their diligence, acquisition and investment periods. Mr. Pittman will be based in Dallas, while Mr. Ryan will be based in Los Angeles.

"The launch of our new TAS practice capitalizes on the need for experienced, proven advisory experts serving the middle market," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "Under the leadership of Travis and Sandy, Portage Point will expand our client service capabilities across the business and investment lifecycle, while leveraging our combined advisory expertise within an array of integrated practice areas. We are strongly committed to investing in proven senior leaders like Travis and Sandy who remain integral to our relentless focus on client service and long-term value creation."

"Portage Point is a premier advisory platform, one whose distinguished track record of value creation across a diverse base of industry-leading clients is highly regarded within the markets we serve," said Travis Pittman, Managing Director. "With the formal launch of our TAS practice, Portage Point will further expand its advisory solutions capability to support client requirements throughout the investment continuum. By leveraging our sector specializations and transaction expertise across TAS, corporate finance, performance improvement, interim management and restructuring, Portage Point is uniquely positioned to drive superior outcomes from pre-investment to value maximization to monetization."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is an elite boutique business advisory and financial services firm providing an integrated suite of services across the business and investment lifecycle. We are an operationally-oriented and financially-grounded team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding clients through the most urgent and complex opportunities and challenges. Our expertise includes transaction advisory services, performance improvement and accelerated transformation, interim management, investment banking and financial restructuring. Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous firm, transaction and individual awards.

For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Portage Point Partners