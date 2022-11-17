Mosie Baby Announces its New Medical Advisory Board

Leading At-Home Insemination Company Partners with Renowned Clinicians and Legal Advocates While Eying Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosie Baby, a leader in reproductive healthcare and creator of the patented Mosie Syringe, today is unveiling its medical advisory board which includes Dr. Sandra Carson, MD FACOG, Delphine O'Rourke, Partner at Goodwin and Adjunct Professor, Columbia Law School, Kwame Ulmer, MedTech Impact Partners' Managing Partner, and Dr. Aaron Spitz, Urologist and Author of 'The Penis Book: A Doctor's Complete Guide to the Penis - From Size to Function and Everything in Between.' Launched in 2016 with The Mosie Kit, a groundbreaking at-home insemination kit featuring the patented Mosie syringe, Mosie Baby is on a mission to empower people with the tools needed to grow their families on their own terms. Mosie's medical board of advisors will seek to continue this mission as the brand expands its footprint, gears up for new product innovation and continues to democratize access to family building over the coming year.

"We are thrilled to officially bring on board this esteemed group of clinical, regulatory, and legal experts who can help support Mosie Baby as we help and support more people building their families from the privacy of their own homes," said Maureen Brown, Co-Founder of Mosie Baby.

Members of Mosie Baby's medical advisory board include:

Dr. Sandra Carson , MD FACOG: Dr. Carson previously served as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' (ACOG's) Vice President of Education and led the team to develop the course for New Department Chairs in OB/GYN. She has contributed substantially to reproductive medicine and endocrinology with the publication of over 130 peer-reviewed papers, 60 chapters, and 6 books.

Delphine O'Rourke , Partner at Goodwin and Adjunct Professor, Columbia Law School: Recognized as one of the foremost attorneys specializing in women's health, Delphine O'Rourke is a health law subject matter expert and leader of Goodwin's groundbreaking Women's Health & Wellness Industry practice.

Kwame Ulmer , Managing Partner at MedTech Impact Partners: Kwame brings twenty years of experience evaluating medical technologies in the government as well as the private sector. He serves in senior operating roles at medical device companies to help them successfully engage the FDA. Kwame is a lecturer as well as a researcher in medtech innovation at the University of California, Los Angeles .

Dr. Aaron Spitz , MD, Urologist and Author: Dr. Spitz has been practicing urology for over 21 years and provides the full spectrum of surgical and nonsurgical treatments for male infertility. He has co-authored guidelines for vasectomy reversal and sperm retrieval, and is the author of 'The Penis Book: A Doctor's Complete Guide to the Penis - From Size to Function and Everything in Between.'

"Millions of people desire a family and need a new generation of support," said Delphine O'Rourke, Partner, Goodwin & Adjunct Professor, Columbia Law School. "I advise many types of clients solving the greatest unmet needs in women's health and wellness and I'm very excited to work with the Mosie Baby leadership."

"Expansive access to fertility remains a massive challenge. I believe the strong management team at Mosie Baby is well positioned to accelerate development of a platform to serve more patients who need an alternative insemination option" said Kwame Ulmer, Managing Partner, MedTech Impact Partners. "I have worked with over a thousand companies in my twenty year career and can say this team is committed to a meaningful option for millions of patients."

"As an expert in male fertility I understand the critical role that insemination plays in allowing many couples to achieve successful pregnancy," said Dr. Aaron Spitz, MD, Urologist and Author. "With expert information, an ergonomic collection and delivery system, and a mission that comes from their own personal journey I feel that Mosie Baby provides a needed opportunity for family building that is on the leading edge of modern fertility care."

Inspired by founder and CEO Maureen Brown's own struggle to conceive, Mosie Baby developed the first patented syringe designed specifically for at-home intravaginal insemination (IVI), intended to deliver sperm close to the cervix. Since launching, Mosie Baby has helped thousands of families inseminate from the comfort and privacy of their home.

About Mosie Baby

Mosie Baby is the developer and inventor of The Mosie Kit, a groundbreaking at-home insemination kit featuring the patented Mosie syringe. Mosie is the first syringe designed specifically for at-home insemination that's simple, easy to use, and affordable.

Mosie Baby is on a mission to empower people with the tools they need to grow their family on their own terms and to celebrate the many definitions of what it means to be a Mosie Family. Their vision is to democratize access to family building and eliminate stigma associated with insemination.

Mosie Baby is the winner of the 2021 SXSW and Austin Chamber of Commerce's "Best Emerging Business" Award.

To learn more about Mosie Baby, please visit mosiebaby.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and on TikTok @mosiebaby.

