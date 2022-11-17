FRANK'S REDHOT® GOES "FEAST MODE" FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Spicy Survey Results Show 93% of Respondents Prefer Some Level of Heat in Their Food

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you tend to reach for spicier foods, chances are you lead a spicier life. That's according to a new survey commissioned by Frank's RedHot®, the #1 hot sauce in the world*, which sought to learn about consumer preferences and uncover trends as we return to pre-pandemic holiday gatherings and feasts.

The survey explored personality correlations between people who are spicy food enthusiasts, targeting adults who celebrate winter holidays, to discover how they are adding heat to upcoming family meals.

Some of the key findings got saucy:

93% of respondents prefer some level of heat in their food. Nearly four in 10 (36%) say they go for medium, 33% go for mild, and 24% like their spice level set to hot.

Spicy food eaters are more likely to enjoy trying new things (76%), consider themselves attractive (62%), and are more content with their lives (66%) than milder heat lovers.

Those who like to kick it up a notch are also more likely to describe themselves as creative (54%), confident (51%), and adventurous (44%), as opposed to mild heat lovers who are more likely to describe themselves as empathetic (41%) and shy (37%).

Almost one-third (32%) of spicy food fans follow a certain diet like vegan or vegetarian — more than double the number of mild heat fans (13%) and more than any other heat preference.

During the holiday season, medium heat fans consider themselves the best gift givers (56%). However, hot food fanatics are most likely to be tasting the food (48%) or "stirring the pot" causing drama or trouble with friends and family (11%).

More than one-third (35%) of respondents are tired of eating the same things each holiday season and identified potatoes (46%) and meats (41%) as some of the top blandest foods.

Respondents are also planning to mix things up in the kitchen this year, with 45% planning to cook different recipes, and 42% wanting to try new foods.

To amp up flavor, respondents are adding seasoning (44%), mixing unique flavors (39%), and including sauces like hot sauce or a marinade (39%).

"It makes perfect sense that those who take the heat head on are ready to take on anything and everything else. Our loyal fans go big on both flavor and adventure, and they're always chasing the spice of life," said Kevan Vetter, Executive Chef for McCormick®. "For the holidays, we eat the same dishes every year, and people are ready for imaginative recipes and new takes on the classics. Frank's RedHot is the perfect antidote to boring food, infusing dishes with bold flavors and a craveable kick in seconds."

Survey respondents will be happy to learn that Frank's RedHot launched the Frank's RedHot Injector Marinade earlier this month to help enhance average holiday dishes by increasing the heat. This versatile ingredient also makes a great holiday gift for foodies and hot sauce enthusiasts alike. Fans nationwide can order the Frank's RedHot Injector Marinade online or find it in select stores here (prices may vary). For holiday recipe inspiration and more information, visit FranksRedHot.com .

The survey of 2,000 people who celebrate a winter holiday was conducted by market research company OnePoll on behalf of Frank's RedHot between November 1st and November 7th, 2022.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted July 2022 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2021 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

About Frank's

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

