Dirty Dough Cookie Company Selects Hughes for Managed Digital Signage

Fast-growing premium cookie retailer uses digital signage for customer and employee communications

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Dough, a mission-based franchise known for decadent, multilayered cookies, has selected Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), to deploy digital menu boards, promotional screens, and employee communication screens in its expanding business. Dirty Dough will employ Hughes managed digital signage solutions to display and promote its rotating selection of cookie flavors and to guide employees in consistently making and decorating its signature gooey, super-stuffed cookies. Enhancing the in-store experience, the Hughes system will also display curated customer comments from online reviews and integrate with Dirty Dough's point-of-sale system for more efficient operations.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo. (PRNewswire)

"The Hughes managed digital signage solution will help us deliver a consistent brand and product experience across locations as we continue to expand," said Wade Rasmussen, vice president of operations for Dirty Dough. "We sought an advanced, fully turnkey solution from an experienced partner we could trust over the long term, and we found that in Hughes."

"At Hughes, we take pride in partnering with entrepreneurial companies like Dirty Dough, providing digital solutions that help them evolve, transform and grow their businesses," said Mike Tippets, vice president, Hughes. "Using our MediaSignage cloud-based content management system (CMS) for hosting and distribution, the Dirty Dough team easily updates digital menu and promotion boards – and even interactive kiosks – to display the latest, enticing offerings across their stores."

Bennett Maxwell founded Dirty Dough in 2019, opening the first store in Tempe, Arizona, in 2020. The Utah-based company now spans several locations and plans a national franchise rollout. As the company grows, the Hughes MediaSignage CMS will expand to support as many screens as needed in displaying brand-consistent, immersive and engaging customer and employee content.

Cloud-based and delivered via SmartTV app or the Hughes Media Player with traditional TVs, Hughes Managed Digital Signage powers immersive video experiences that engage employees and customers. In addition to digital menu and promotional boards, Hughes managed digital signage services include Breakroom TV and Waiting Room TV in use at retailers, restaurants, hospitals, schools and grocery stores nationwide. Visit the Hughes website to learn more.

About Hughes Network Systems



Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www. echostar.com . Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2022 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC