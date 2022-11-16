InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Eat or Drink while Wearing a Face Mask (BEC 160)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep your mask on when eating or drinking in public," said an inventor, from Cambridge, Mass., "so I invented the E Z EAT MASK. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind while dining out, eating a meal at work or in other public areas."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to eat or drink while wearing a mask. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remove the mask. As a result, it increases comfort, safety and convenience and it could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features an adjustable and reusable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

