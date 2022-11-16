InventHelp Inventor Develops Spiritually Themed Trivia Game (ALL 2894)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a trivia game that is spiritually enlightening and entertaining," said an inventor, from Loganville, Ga., "so I invented the BIBLE CHALLENGE. My design could help to educate players about the Judeo-Christian faith."

The invention provides a spiritually themed game to help deepen players' knowledge of the Judeo-Christian Bible. In doing so, it offers added educational and spiritual value. It also enhances entertainment and it could spark social interaction and friendly competition. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for Christians, churches, schools, etc.

