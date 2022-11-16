Global Affairs Canada and U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) to present at Forum on U.S. Export & Re-Export Compliance for Canadian Operations

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Canadian Institute (CI) is excited to announce the return of 12th Annual Forum on U.S. Export & Re-Export Compliance for Canadian Operations. As the only comprehensive, practical event of its kind in Canada, gain clarity on the complex interplay between U.S. and Canadian export/re-export controls and economic sanctions, and the nuances of applying U.S. requirements to the Canadian context.

Presenters include Shalini Anand, Director General, Trade and Export Controls Bureau, Global Affairs Canada, Matthew S. Axelrod, Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement, U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), and Duncan Toswell, Senior Director, Controlled Goods Program, Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Topics to be covered include:

Adapting Your Trade Compliance Program to New Sanctions Compliance Realities: How Canadian Industry is Rapidly Updating Policies, Procedures and Monitoring Practices with the Practical Impact of New ITAR Definition Rules and Open General Licenses 1 and 2

The Entity List and Unverified List: The Most Vexing Export and Re-Export Questions-and How to Handle Them

Technology Transfers, Data Security, Emails and Cloud Computing: How to Know If Your IT Controls Satisfy ITAR, EAR and Canadian Requirements

Full information about the event be found at: https://www.canadianinstitute.com/export-canada/

