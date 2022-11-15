InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Remote Finder System (DAL 174)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a quick and easy way to locate the remote for your television," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the DIMITRI. My design eliminates the need to turn the room upside down each time the remote control is misplaced."

The invention provides an effective way to locate the remote control for a television or other electronic device. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle and frustration associated with searching for the remote. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent lost or misplaced remotes. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-174, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

